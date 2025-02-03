Why are real estate teams outpacing traditional agent models in growth and profitability? The answer lies in their ability to adapt quickly, pool resources and create efficiencies. Top teams have become the backbone of many successful brokerages, offering a breadth of specialized expertise and chemistry that clients value.

Yet, as teams expand, their need for tailored technology grows, creating both challenges and opportunities for brokerages to strengthen their role as strategic partners.

How can brokerages and their tech providers empower team success in 2025?

Understanding the team evolution

Teams are no longer just two agents collaborating. They’re mini-enterprises with defined roles, such as buy-side only agents, marketing specialists and lead generators.

Teams like Mark Joyner’s Go RVA Homes in Richmond, Virginia, Go NNK Homes in the Chesapeake Bay area and Cindy Greco’s Greco Group in California demonstrate how collaboration and the right tools can lead to lasting success. These teams aren’t just selling homes; they’re transforming brokerage operations, leveraging SEO and lead-generating social media campaigns.

Teams benefit most when their broker tech stack features a flexible and customizable all-in-one platform at the center of their marketing ecosystem. It enables teams to achieve higher productivity and streamlines workflows across diverse responsibilities.

Specialized roles, unified goals

Real estate teams today are highly specialized. For example, at Go RVA Homes, Mark focuses on listings, his father, Ken, supports downsizing clients and Kate ensures top-notch customer service. Meanwhile, Go NNK Homes leverages the expertise of Ryan Rogers and Susie Smith, who specialize in waterfront properties.

This collaborative structure allows the two teams to excel in their unique markets while sharing business opportunities. However, their marketing support needs are remarkably different. It’s also why an all-in-one platform works: it can provide customizable websites, automated newsletters and email campaigns unique to each team.

Similarly, Cindy has built the Greco Group into a well-oiled operation. Cindy handles listings, her son Michael manages contracts and Tammy works directly with buyers. Their CRM is at the core of maintaining client relationships, ensuring every opportunity is seized. They leverage their all-in-one platform to generate high engagement through non-paid methods like email blasts featuring local market statistics.

The role of broker tech partners

Forward-thinking brokerages can’t support teams alone. They need tech partners who understand the nuances of team operations and can deliver solutions that adapt as teams evolve.

Teams are busy, and even the most potent tool is useless if it’s too complex to adopt. That’s why the best tech partners invest in ongoing support and training, ensuring teams can maximize the tools at their disposal.

Unlocking team potential in 2025

In 2025, continued success for teams like Mark and Cindy lead will depend on embracing the right broker technologies. When brokerages can deliver better tech solutions, they don’t just remove barriers, they allow teams to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional client experiences. By investing in tech for teams today, brokerages will reap the rewards of loyalty, growth and profitability tomorrow.

Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands, including over 80 LeadingRE affiliates and more than 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. Delta is 100% family-owned and operated. For more information, please visit https://www.deltamediagroup.com/.