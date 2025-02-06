In this special video interview conducted during November’s NAR NXT in Boston, RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston sat down with dynamic team leader Andy Allen of the Austin, Texas-based Andy Allen team with Keller Williams. A 33-year Keller Williams veteran, who has been ranked among the top 15 teams in the nation, Allen shares how he prepared and adapted to the new rules of buyer agency post August 17th, and turned it into an opportunity to educate and connect with clients.

During the interview, Allen describes his passion for real estate—an industry that provides “the ability to control our income”—and discusses how he’s been able to consistently exceed expectations and earn raving fans by taking a “white glove” approach with clients. He also explains how he’s been able to become a stand-out success without sacrificing what matters most in his life: God and family.

“It doesn’t take a 60-hour workweek to conquer the world in real estate,” says Allen. “Family has always come first. Being a super-high achiever doesn’t require you to give up other parts of your life.”

Don’t miss these additional highlights:

1:06 – How Andy prepared and handled industry change after the August 17 settlement, and why credibility was key.

4:00 – How Andy’s business has changed since August 17 and why tough love is important

7:00 – Why a down market can be a gift when you have the right attitude

9:04 – Why farming is everything when it comes to success, and why Andy’s not a fan of buying leads

14:07 – Andy’s approach to working with clients and why it’s important that he “owns the stress.”

17:00 – How you can emulate Andy’s success, and why it doesn’t take a 60 hour work week

20:18 – How Andy built a team by recruiting people “who want to succeed at the highest level”—and why that’s not necessarily real estate agents

25:26 – What’s ahead for Andy in 2025, and how he intends to help his team “grab more than their fare share of the market”

To learn more about Andy Allen and his new book, “The 80% Project,” please visit https://www.my80percentproject.com/.