Real Talk is an ongoing video series featuring Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate, who interviews industry leaders regarding the outcome of the Burnett vs. NAR trial as well as NAR's settlement, along with other pressing issues affecting residential real estate.

Episode #3

David Childers

CEO

Keeping Current Matters

Overview

RISMedia and Inside Real Estate (IRE) continue its ‘Real Talk,’ video series featuring IRE’s Founder and CEO, Joe Skousen, this month with an interview with David Childers, CEO of Keeping Current Matters, who break down all the data swirling around about the current market and how agents can use that information in real conversations with buyers who may be confused about buying real estate in today’s market.

Taking a deep dive beyond the national mortgage debt to the value of the overall residential real estate market and the tremendous equity American homeowners currently have, Childers commented, “Under the surface, the housing market is strong,” adding that according to industry data, 2024 looks to be the bottom of this market.

In this detailed conversation, listeners will learn how to use today’s market trends in the buyer conversations agents need to be having right now and how to turn current market insights into more business for you.

Here are some other topics to watch for

9:00 Will we see a seller’s or buyer’s market in 2025? What to expect in the year ahead.

10:25 The average price appreciation expectation this year based on 22 industry forecasts

13:33 A look at mortgage rate predictions for the year ahead. Where forecasters see them landing later this year.

14:46 “To be successful in this market, you’re going to have to manufacture momentum.”

18:25 A look at how much inventory is expected to grow in 2025, followed by home sales

21:42 What the significance of the numbers 45, 32 and 13 mean to the strength of the real estate industry in the year ahead.

24:06 “Americans are sitting on tremendous equity” in their homes. “Having access to this kind of information and being intentional with it and being able to start those conversations is what’s going to make a difference this year.”

28:20 The four steps for working with buyers now: Learn the buyer conversation; build your buyer presentation; wake up your network; convert conversations to clients

31:00 Three reasons to give consumers for buying a home right now.

36:20 The “Present Solution” where agents can use data slides to keep their data organized, create presentations and start conversations with buyers.

38:44 “If you can have this conversation with buyers, provide this kind of content and then follow up with them once they’ve engaged with it, you are the smartest agent they have ever met.”

43:12 “I think there is a clear opportunity in this market, even though there are some challenges, to get in front of people and say, ‘Here’s how you navigate this real estate market.’”

48:04 Solving the problem of lead follow-up.

52:26 How to turn knowledge and insights into a system.

