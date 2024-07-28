Editor’s Note: Real Talk is an ongoing video series featuring Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate, who interviews industry leaders regarding the outcome of the Burnett vs. NAR trial as well as NAR’s settlement, along with other pressing issues affecting residential real estate.

Episode #2

James Dwiggins

Co-Founder and CEO

NextHome, Inc.

Overview

RISMedia and Inside Real Estate (IRE) have launched ‘Real Talk,’ an ongoing video series featuring IRE’s Founder and CEO, Joe Skousen, who interviews real estate leaders about the landmark Burnett vs. NAR outcome, the NAR settlement, lawsuits facing the industry and other pressing and timely issues affecting residential real estate.



In Episode 2, Skousen sits down with NextHome, Inc. Co-Founder and CEO James Dwiggins, who shares what buyer agents should be preparing now to articulate their value proposition in the new era of real estate. He breaks down everything from common objections sellers will have after the changes to cooperative compensation take place Aug. 17, to ideas for buyer agents that he says some might find controversial but will be needed and what brokers, agents and teams should be doing over the next 90 days.

On this episode James Dwiggins discusses:

03:35: The most common questions your sellers will be asking post Aug. 17

04:55: The future of buyer agency and why data shows consumers want representation

06:30: What are people willing to pay (and how) for that representation

07:16: The biggest obstacle brokers, agents and teams face in making the shift to the new compensation rules

07:50: Why and how buyer agents have to get better at articulating their value

10:25: How brokers and tech support agents and teams making the shift

13:35: On a listing presentation, you’re going to go through things you do that equate to value; you’re going to have to do the same thing on the buy side.

16:50: Will brokers continue to run business as usual or pivot to a new support system; what brokers should be doing now

21:20: The more brokers can get comfortable being uncomfortable, the more successful they’ll be

20:45: Dwiggins’ predictions about attrition in the industry

24:30: The agents who embrace tech and AI and use that to show their value to consumers are the ones who are going to dominate the market

28:01: Creating a real estate ecosystem for clients

32:59: What brokers, agents and teams should do over the next 30-60-90 days

