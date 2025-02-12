Real estate business success often results in part from simple actions that accumulate in the “bank” over time. Building goodwill in your local community can be an important part of that equation so be sure to get out there and mingle and be a part of your city or town’s events. Sometimes the best exposure comes from attending a barbeque at a local park or a block party. Here are some simple ways you can increase your local exposure.

Attend or sponsor local events

Regularly participating in local events can help increase your recognition and build trust in your community. Attending or sponsoring events such as school sports teams or a tasting at your local winery can show that you’re an engaged and supportive member of the community. Being approachable, affable and visible at these types of events can make generating your next lead a smoother process, since people will see that you’re trustworthy, authentic and engaged.

Network, network, network

Do your kids attend school with someone who desperately needs a real estate agent to help them sell their home? You never know when your most valuable connection might be sitting right next to you. It could be at your child’s PTA meeting or sports event. By expanding your social circle and pushing the limits of your social comfort zone, you may meet someone who is instrumental in finding your next sale. Also being present at these events can naturally lead to conversations about real estate. People are always curious about how their local market is doing, so don’t be afraid to make connections and conversations wherever you go, as these can result in valuable leads.

Volunteer for a local charity

Real estate agents and companies are known for their charitable contributions and giving back to their communities. Participating in a food drive, blood donation, fundraiser or shelter, for example, can give people in your community the peace of mind that you care about them and their loved ones. Even if your volunteer work doesn’t directly lead to a sale, it will make you feel good to contribute locally and will give others a sense of your character. Charity work can also lead to connections that you might not expect; the key is to have an open mind to the process of meeting new people all while building goodwill and community involvement and support.