Earlier today, I spent two hours with the BHHS RW Towne Realty Leadership team, diving into a critical conversation on recruiting and retention—a topic at the heart of building and sustaining high-performing teams. Our discussion reinforced a fundamental truth: great leadership, whether in real estate or the military, is built on strategy, discipline, and adaptability. But beyond the content, what stood out most this week was the hospitality and strong culture of this extraordinary team.

A heartfelt shout-out to Barbara Wolcott, Chairman; Ron Foresta, Director of Operations; Rolston Audain, Director of Marketing & Luxury Collection; Regina Lewis, Digital & Social Media Specialist; Diane Gordon, Chief Operating Officer & President, New Homes Division; J. Van Rose, Jr., CEO; and many others who made this visit so meaningful.

My time with this group carried even greater significance when I learned about J. Van Rose, Jr.’s background. Before his distinguished career in real estate, he served as a Naval Flight Officer and Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy. His journey—from serving our country to leading one of the industry’s most respected brokerages—is a testament to the discipline, adaptability and commitment to excellence that define great leadership.

Virginia Beach, where the Expo took place, is a city deeply connected to the military. As I walked along the boardwalk near my hotel, two monuments caught my attention: the Naval Aviation Monument Park at 25th Street and Atlantic Avenue and the Navy SEAL Monument at 38th Street. It felt fitting that after reflecting on the SEAL leadership mindset last week, I found myself in a place that pays tribute to the courage, commitment, and excellence of those who serve.

Leadership—whether in the military or business—requires discipline, adaptability, teamwork, and resilience. These principles drive success in any organization. Here are three leadership lessons inspired by my time in Virginia Beach:

Discipline breeds excellence

Naval aviation is built on precision, preparation, and execution. Pilots and flight crews train relentlessly because there’s no room for error. In leadership, the same holds true. Success is never accidental—it’s the result of discipline, consistency and an unwavering commitment to improvement. The best leaders set high personal standards and maintain the habits that drive excellence.

Adaptability: The key to overcoming challenges

The Navy SEALs operate under the belief that “The only easy day was yesterday.” This mindset is about pushing limits, expecting challenges, and adapting to ever-changing conditions. In leadership, challenges will always arise—markets shift, teams evolve and unexpected obstacles test our resolve. The best leaders don’t hesitate or dwell on setbacks; they pivot, problem-solve and keep moving forward.

Teamwork is a force multiplier

Both of the monuments I visited honor not just individual heroism but the power of teamwork. In naval aviation and special operations, success depends on trust, communication, and collaboration. No mission is accomplished alone. The same applies in leadership—whether you’re leading a brokerage, running a business or guiding a team, fostering a culture of teamwork amplifies results and drives long-term success.

So, what’s the message?

Last week’s lesson on Extreme Ownership emphasized the responsibility leaders must take for every aspect of their world. This week, in Virginia Beach, the military presence—and my time with BHHS RW Towne Realty—served as another reminder that great leadership is built on discipline, adaptability and teamwork. Whether in business, aviation or the battlefield, these qualities define the leaders who rise to the occasion, overcome challenges and inspire those around them.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.