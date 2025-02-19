Great leadership isn’t just about success—it’s about legacy. RISMedia’s 2025 Newsmakers in the Luminaries category are the industry’s most respected executives, founders and CEOs who have dedicated their careers to shaping real estate for the better. Through vision, mentorship and long-standing commitment, they continue to elevate their companies, agents and the industry as a whole. Their influence extends far beyond their own organizations, as they set the standard for excellence and inspire the next generation of real estate leaders.

RISMedia’s eighth annual class of Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrated a wide array of accomplishments in 2024. We applaud their widespread efforts to educate, lead and restore confidence in the invaluable role of the real estate professional.

Let’s take a look at some of the Industry Icons, and their contributions to the industry in 2024.

Kelly and Linda Boehmer

The Boehmer Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties

The Boehmer Team ranked in the top 1% in their brokerage network last year, earned multiple awards for their marketing excellence and community service, and continue to advocate for new construction while supporting the Sunshine Kids Foundation. See full profile.

Dina Goldentayer

Ultra Luxury REALTOR, Douglas Elliman

A top real estate agent with over $2 billion in sales since 2021, Goldentayer is recognized as Douglas Elliman’s No. 1 agent and a distinguished ultra-luxury specialist, named one of South Florida’s 2024 Influential Business Women. See full profile.

Derek Carlson

Founder, CEO & Broker, MVP Realty

In 2024, Carlson expanded the firm’s footprint by launching 10 new Realty ONE Group offices, adding nearly 1,000 REALTORS® in under a month, while continuing to grow his existing business, MVP Realty, to $14 billion in sales and over 40,000 properties closed. See full profile.

Bill Aboumrad

President & Broker/Owner, Legacy Real Estate & Associates

Aboumrad is a strategic industry leader who launched innovative coaching and educational programs throughout 2024, empowering hundreds of agents with confidence and best practices in response to the NAR settlement, fostering transparency and collaboration. See full profile.

Rochelle Maize

Director of the Luxury Estates Division, Nourmand & Associates

Maize transformed listings into viral sensations, including the first Beverly Hills “Metahouse,” was featured on multiple podcasts, including “The Chairish Podcast,” and has listings regularly syndicated to major outlets such as Yahoo!, MSN, the Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee and The News & Observer. See full profile.

Patrick Bain

CEO, The Long & Foster Companies

Bain played a pivotal role in transforming the company through its all-inclusive business model and helped develop the “Pay at Closing” initiative, a partnership between the company’s inspection and settlement operations designed to simplify the home-buying process. See full profile.

Ennis Antoine

Managing Broker, Keller Williams West Atlanta

An industry icon, Antoine led the Southeast’s fastest-growing Keller Williams office, adding agents, exceeding sales goals, expanding Fair Housing education statewide and shaping industry policy through leadership roles on national and state real estate boards. See full profile.

Abby Lee

Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Events, RE/MAX, LLC

A visionary marketing leader, in 2024, Lee’s efforts resulted in an estimated $8 billion in media impressions across digital, broadcast, sports partnerships and more, ensuring that RE/MAX remains a trusted industry leader with unmatched awareness and impact. See full profile.

Mark Pessin

Chief Learning Officer, Realty ONE Group

A global leader in real estate education, Pessin developed innovative training programs, including international multilingual initiatives, empowering Realty ONE Group agents and brokers to grow their business, enhance profitability and achieve lasting success. See full profile.

William Raveis

Chairman & CEO, William Raveis Real Estate

Founder of William Raveis Real Estate, Raveis celebrated the 50th anniversary of his multi-billion-dollar brokerage in 2024, marking its growth from a small Fairfield, Connecticut, office to a leading name with over 4,500 agents and 140 offices across nine states. See full profile.

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for ongoing coverage and close-up interviews with our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers.