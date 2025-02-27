Let’s cut to the chase: If you don’t believe in your own value, no one else will. Not your buyers. Not your sellers. Not even your own family when they ask, “Wait, you don’t get paid if they don’t close?”

Right now, a lot of agents are struggling—we hear it every week. Struggling not just with market change, but with their own confidence. Commissions are being questioned. Clients are pushing back. Discount models are lurking in the background. And some agents? They’re shrinking instead of standing tall.

The problem isn’t the market. It’s not the competition. It’s not even the commission conversation.

It’s the belief gap.

If you don’t truly believe you’re worth what you charge, how can you expect your clients to?

Are you selling yourself short?

I want you to get real for a second. How many times have you:

Shown homes for weeks without a commitment?

Discounted your commission before the seller even asked?

Avoided talking about fees upfront because you didn’t want to “lose the deal”?

That’s not a strategy. That’s fear. And fear is a terrible business partner.

Here’s the thing: The top agents in this industry aren’t getting beat up on commission. They’re not running around for free. They’re not worried about getting undercut by some discount brokerage.

Why? Because they own their value.

They walk into every conversation with confidence. They set expectations from day one. They don’t flinch when talking about commission. And if a client doesn’t respect their expertise? They walk away—because they know they’ll attract the right ones who do.

Your clients will only value you as much as you value yourself

Have you ever noticed how the people who argue about fees the most are also the most exhausting to work with? The ones who call at all hours, question every decision and act like they’re doing you a favor?

That’s not a coincidence.

When you don’t set the standard for your value, you end up attracting the very people who don’t respect it. And that’s a recipe for burnout.

So, here’s the shift: Stop chasing approval. Start positioning yourself as the expert you are.

Buyers sign an agreement to work with you? That’s just how you do business.

Sellers balk at your commission? Walk them through the unmatched service you provide.

Someone thinks they can do it alone? Hand them a list of legal disclosures and tell them to call when they realize it’s not as easy as HGTV makes it look.

The market doesn’t determine your value—you do

The industry is shifting. It always is. But here’s what hasn’t changed:

Buyers and sellers still need guidance.

Negotiations still require skill.

Transactions still hit roadblocks that only a pro can navigate.

You bring strategy. You bring protection. You bring negotiation power.

You’re not just “unlocking doors” for buyers. You’re protecting them from making a six-figure mistake.

You’re not just “posting listings” for sellers. You’re making sure they get top dollar and avoid legal pitfalls.

Your job isn’t just to help people buy and sell homes—it’s to make sure they do it the right way.

That’s worth something.

The call to action: step up, show up and own your worth

Here’s the challenge: Stop waiting for clients to validate your value. Start leading the conversation.

Because the agents who thrive in this market? They’re not the ones who lower their commission. They’re the ones who level up their confidence.

Need help getting there? That’s what we do. My team and I are here for you. We’ve got strategies, tools and training to confidently communicate your value, attract the right clients and build a business that doesn’t just survive—but thrives. You can count on that.

For more information, visit https://darrylspeaks.com/.