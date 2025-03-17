Success in real estate often results in part from simple actions that accumulate in the “bank” over time. Building goodwill within your team’s local community can be an important part of that equation.

Leveling up your team’s local community exposure will help grow your reputation with potential clients, building trust and generating leads.

Here are some simple ways you can increase your team’s local exposure:

Attend or sponsor local events

Regularly participating in local events can help increase your team’s recognition and build trust in your community. Attending or sponsoring events such as school sports teams or a tasting at a local winery can show that your team is an engaged and supportive member of the community. Having team members be approachable, affable and visible at these types of events can make generating leads a smoother process, since people will see that your team members are trustworthy, authentic and engaged.

Network, network, network

Do your team member’s kids attend school with someone who desperately needs a real estate agent to help them sell their home? You never know when your team’s most valuable connection might be sitting right next to you. It could be at a PTA meeting or even a sporting event. By expanding your team’s social circle and pushing the limits of your members’ social comfort zone, they may meet someone who is instrumental in finding their next sale. Being present at these types of events can also lead to conversations about real estate. People are always curious about how their local market is doing, so teach your teammates to not be afraid to make connections and strike up conversations wherever they go, as these can result in valuable leads.

Volunteer for a local charity

Real estate agents and companies are known for their charitable contributions and giving back to their communities. Participating in a food drive, blood donation or fundraiser, for example, can give people within your team’s community the peace of mind that you care about them and their loved ones. Even if your team’s volunteer work doesn’t directly lead to a sale, it will make team members feel good to contribute locally—giving others a sense of their character. Charity work can also lead to connections that members of your team might not expect; the key is to have an open mind to the process of meeting new people, all while building goodwill and community involvement and support.