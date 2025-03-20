In real estate, it’s an unfortunate reality that some past clients slip through the cracks—especially when their original agent leaves the company. These clients, often forgotten and left without a dedicated point of contact, are what I like to call “real estate orphans.” They bought or sold a home through an agent who’s now out of the picture, and as a result, they’ve likely never received a follow-up. No check-in. No market updates. No ongoing relationship.

For agents looking to expand their business, this is a goldmine of opportunity just waiting to be tapped. Not only does re-engaging these past clients allow agents to build stronger pipelines, but it also strengthens the company’s reputation by ensuring clients always have a trusted professional to turn to.

This approach is ideal for newer agents eager to establish themselves, as well as experienced agents looking to reignite their momentum. With competition at an all-time high, leveraging every opportunity to nurture relationships and generate referrals is more important than ever.

The 7-step plan to revive past clients and boost your business

Step 1: Identify overlooked clients in your office’s database

Work with your broker to track down client records from the past one to five years where there has been little to no follow-up. These are your hidden opportunities.

Step 2: Get approval to reach out with a warm introduction

Once you’ve identified these clients, obtain permission to introduce yourself as their new go-to real estate resource. Ideally, this should come in the form of a letter from your broker, positioning you as their trusted contact moving forward. Alternatively, you can craft a personalized letter yourself, but a broker-backed introduction carries more weight.

Step 3: Make the call and rebuild the relationship

A few days after the letter is sent, follow up with a friendly phone call. Acknowledge the lack of prior communication, explain that their original agent is no longer with the company, and assure them that you’re here to provide support moving forward. This simple act of outreach can immediately reestablish trust.

Step 4: Engage with open-ended questions

Don’t jump straight into sales mode. Instead, use this conversation to connect and build rapport. Ask questions that invite them to share about their current living situation:

“How are you enjoying your home?”

“Have you made any updates since moving in?”

“How do you feel about your neighborhood?”

These types of inquiries spark meaningful dialogue, helping you assess their potential interest in making a move.

Step 5: Provide a valuable market update

One of the best ways to add immediate value is by offering a complimentary annual neighborhood market report—a powerful yet consumer-friendly alternative to a CMA. This gives clients a clear picture of their home’s current value, as well as key market trends, much like an annual check-up for their biggest financial asset.

Step 6: Stay top-of-mind with ongoing communication

The key to transforming these clients into long-term relationships is consistent follow-up. Use a combination of email updates, direct mail and even personal visits to stay in touch. Your goal is to shift them from being just names in a database to valued members of your client community.

Step 7: Leverage digital tools to strengthen relationships

In today’s tech-driven world, staying connected means more than just phone calls and mailers. Make sure you:

Connect on social media – Follow them on Facebook or Instagram and engage with their posts in an authentic way.

Use video messages – Send a quick video update instead of just a standard email to add a personal touch.

Offer a digital home equity review – Use tools that provide automated home valuation updates so they see their equity grow over time.

Set up smart CRM reminders – Automate follow-up messages so no one slips through the cracks.

By integrating tech-driven touchpoints, you make it easier to stay connected and provide ongoing value without overwhelming yourself with manual follow-ups.

Turn neglected leads into lasting connections

Agents who thrive in today’s fast-changing market are those who go beyond the basics—they find creative ways to engage, connect and provide real value. It’s not just about being seen; it’s about being remembered for the right reasons. So, ask yourself: How can you increase your visibility while also deepening relationships in your community?

Maybe it’s through storytelling that resonates with your audience, offering helpful insights that position you as a trusted advisor, or simply being present and involved in local events. The more you invest in building authentic, meaningful connections, the stronger your reputation becomes—and with that, success will naturally follow.

Learn more at https://darrylspeaks.com/webinars/.