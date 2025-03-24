The second session in Buffini & Company’s new virtual coaching series to help real estate professionals sharpen their skills in a competitive marketplace is fast approaching. Registration is currently open for “Motivate,” broadcasting live on Wednesday, April 30 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

The “Buffini Coaching LIVE” series features a powerhouse virtual professional growth experience, the company stated, made accessible to professionals of any level. In addition, a limited number of coveted VIP in-person spots in the studio audience are also available, however, they fill up fast. Following the wildly successful “Kickstart” coaching event in January, three additional specialized coaching sessions remain in the 2025 series.

Brian Buffini, coaching icon and chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, will headline the event and be joined by special guest Ed Mylett, a world-renowned entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

“We know agent commissions are under pressure and consumers have more options than ever, so real estate professionals must communicate their value to stand out,” Buffini said. “This series provides agents with the practical tools and mindset mastery they need to explain to homebuyers and sellers why their expertise matters and how it will deliver results for their clients. Their exceptional service is worth every penny of their commission.”

Buffini noted that participants will get the motivation they need to stay on track with their goals and experience explosive growth this year. Attendees praised the first event in the series, with one participant stating: “Kickstart was an excellent start to the year! Brian Buffini was very prepared with stats and updated information, along with being very motivating… This is just what I needed to get going in 2025!”

“There’s a transformative energy that happens in these live events because you’re not just consuming information, you’re engaging with it alongside thousands of other professionals facing the same business challenges and opportunities,” Buffini added. “You get immediate accountability and inspiration that doesn’t always translate in recordings you watch weeks later.”

The upcoming “Motivate” event specifically addresses how agents can recharge their mindset, refresh their business strategies and maintain positive momentum through the ups and downs of their local market, Buffini noted. The program also includes practical scripts for value-based conversations with clients, detailed techniques for demonstrating market knowledge and business systems for consistent service delivery.

“The most successful agents aren’t just selling properties — they’re providing an experience and expertise that technology alone simply cannot replicate,” Buffini said. “Our ‘Coaching Live’ series empowers agents to tap into their unique strengths and translate them into a clear value proposition that resonates with today’s savvy consumers who might question traditional agent compensation structures.”



Buffini also predicts that the series will be particularly valuable as agents face growing competition from discount brokerages and commission compression.



“We’ve designed these events to address the exact pain points agents are experiencing right now,” Buffini added. “When an agent can confidently articulate how they save clients time, reduce stress, and ultimately deliver better financial outcomes through their expertise, price becomes secondary to the value they provide.”



Those interested in the “Motivate” event can register online. General virtual admission for the live broadcast is $85 and just $45 for Buffini-Coached Members. Limited VIP in-person studio audience spots can be reserved for $795. This experience, April 29-30 in Las Vegas, includes a networking mixer the evening before the broadcast (featuring an exclusive meet-and-greet with Buffini), a seat in the studio audience during the live broadcast and a hosted lunch that dives deeper into the event content. Plus, live attendees get a bonus post-lunch coaching session with Buffini.

For complete information about all upcoming events in the series, including dates and topics, visit https://win.buffini.com/events/buffini-coaching-live/.