Reflecting on my career of over 40 years, I’m continuously reminded that maintaining Stellar’s status as a trusted resource for real estate professionals and consumers extends further than simply providing pristine and accurate data.

From upholding our core principles to uniting in the face of industry-wide challenges, one thing remains constant: our unwavering commitment to empowering brokers. This commitment gives them the confidence to position themselves as leaders in their local markets.

A customer-centric approach

At Stellar MLS, we exist for our customers. To that end, we ascribe to a customer-centric approach as we constantly look for ways to create and foster trust. Our Always Principles—a list of guiding fundamentals woven into every aspect of our business, are a key piece of the puzzle that builds unwavering trust between us and our customers.

“We succeed when brokers do,” “We listen before we speak” and “We are leaders” are just a few of Stellar MLS’ Always Principles that we live and breathe each day. Our Always Principles are a testament to the care and commitment we share for our customers as we continue to build a culture of excellence and professionalism. As we navigate 2025, we’re directing our attention to the projects that will move Stellar MLS forward as a leader in the industry. The projects on Stellar’s horizon are uniquely designed to provide tangible value to our customers, supporting them from prospecting to closing.

Striving for excellence

Leading one of the largest and fastest-growing MLSs in the U.S., what

drives me is the success of our organization, propelled through the success of our team. At Stellar, we will continue to prioritize customer care, but my focus also remains on leadership development for those who will continue to better our industry in the future.

There isn’t a time when I haven’t been proud of my team, but that pride grew exponentially this past year as we navigated the changes associated with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) settlement. The teamwork and effort of over 12,000 working hours and hundreds of communications demonstrated how a dedicated team can empower its customers in the midst of change. The rewriting of our policies, the education and workshops and the forward-thinking leadership of our board of directors was truly a “Stellar” effort.

I’m in awe and so grateful to have been able to watch the wheels of our organization turn in harmony to bring forward a wildly successful transition.

Making a difference

Stellar continues to grow by showing up for our customers, proving how much we care and what value we provide to all we serve. We have built an amazing brand based on commitment and leadership—and if there’s one thing I would tell myself now based on my move to Stellar 16 years ago, it would be that I’m in the right place at the right time in my career to truly make a difference in the industry and at Stellar MLS.

