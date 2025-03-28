Stellar MLS, serving the Florida and Puerto Rico markets, has announced it is partnering with Rayse, a real estate technology company, to bring broker customers a new resource for creating customized experiences for their agents and clients using its platform for buyer presentations, client portals, closing reports and more.

The platform tracks agent progress while providing clients with real-time data. Real estate professionals can showcase time spent on key activities such as responding to inquiries, negotiating, previewing properties and analyzing market trends, a press release stated. Clients gain clear visibility into the dedication and advocacy their agents provide.

According to an industry report (Source: Study with WAV Group and Rayse with 500 buyers), most home buyers and sellers don’t fully understand the extensive effort real estate professionals invest in each transaction, and how it impacts results. Almost half of buyers and sellers in the study think real estate professionals spend less than 15 hours helping them through the entire homeownership journey, while the reality is closer to 80 to 100 hours per transaction. This gap presents an important opportunity for real estate professionals to redefine perceptions of transparency, showcase their expertise and reinforce their value in guiding clients through a meaningful milestone.

“Buying a home is a life-changing decision; from a consumer perspective, clarity, trust and transparency are essential. That is exactly why we are partnering with Rayse–to give buyers real insight into the process,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “By utilizing this platform, our brokers can keep clients informed every step of the way so they can truly understand and appreciate their value. This technology reinforces Stellar’s commitment that ‘we’re for you’.”

“We are stepping into a new chapter in real estate, where success hinges on transparency and effective communication with consumers,” said Christian Dwiggins, co-founder and co-CEO of Rayse. “Our platform strengthens the agent-client bond, and introduces a level of clarity and engagement that real estate has never seen before. This collaboration with Stellar MLS enables us to connect with more agents who can benefit from tools that strengthen trust with their clients.”

Stellar MLS noted that with Rayse, real estate professional’s expertise and commitment are visible to clients at every step. The platform is a win-win for real estate professionals and consumers: it protects agents’ and brokers’ value, strengthens client trust and reinforces their critical role in the home-buying and selling process, while also shedding light on the behind-the-scenes process that makes the consumers’ journey smooth and stress-free. Here are some of the powerful features that Rayse offers:

Buyer presentation – Transform a buyer agent’s initial consultation into a structured experience. Buyers will follow a clear, engaging journey that highlights the value their agent brings at every stage.

Client portal – Rayse provides a transparent experience that keeps buyers informed without overwhelming them. With features like offer comparisons and tour feedback, agents can demonstrate their value while ensuring buyers have the insights they need.

Closing report – Keep all decisions, negotiation wins and key milestones organized in one location, making it clear why a skilled agent is essential to every successful transaction.

To learn more, visit stellarmls.com.