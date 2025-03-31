In today’s tough market, agents are fighting to stay relevant. With fewer leads, a strong online reputation isn’t optional—it’s essential. So, how can brokers help their agents stand out? Here’s what they need to do:

Recognize the power of reputation

Today, most clients start their agent search online. Without in-person meetings, reviews are their go-to for making decisions. 95% of customers say they read reviews before making a decision, and 72% admit to trusting reviews just as much as personal, word-of-mouth recommendations. The bottom line: agents with strong online reviews have a clear advantage over those who don’t.

Ask for reviews

In terms of reputation power, reviews are a goldmine; agents just need to ask for them. Frame every closed deal as an opportunity to secure a review that can translate into future business. Remind agents that asking satisfied clients for feedback directly is more effective than waiting for reviews to come in on their own. In fact, as many as 68% of consumers leave reviews for local businesses when asked.

As a broker, look for transaction management software that integrates with reputation tools. For example, transaction management solution, SkySlope, integrates with review platforms to automate review requests at the close of every transaction. This reduces your agents’ workload and gives them an easy way to build their reputation.

Monitor your reputation

Get agents to respond to positive reviews with a simple thank you—it boosts the value of the review and shows they care about clients. Even negative reviews can be a chance to show empathy and problem-solving skills. 41% of customers say that when brands reply to their online reviews, it makes them feel the company really cares about their customers.

Stress that it doesn’t take all that much to move the needle, either. Businesses that reply to just a quarter of their online customer reviews, on average, earn 35% more revenue. Set up Google Alerts to track mentions and stay on top of reviews, so nothing slips through the cracks.

Deriving additional value from reviews



Once an agent gets a review, don’t let it sit on the platform it came in on—share it everywhere. Have agents share them on social media, websites, and even in ads to get more out of them with little to no monetary investment.

Final takeaways

In a slow market, your agents’ online reputation is a top tool for growth. It’s proven: agents who stay on top of their online presence will attract more clients. Check where your agents stand now, make improvements, and use automation software to streamline review requests. Don’t let them wait for opportunities—get them in control of their reputation today. The results will follow.

