Maverix Advisory Group—a leading consultancy specializing in proptech and real estate brokerage strategy—has announced the formation of its Advisory Board and the appointment of York Baur as a founding member.

York Baur is the former CEO of MoxiWorks and a respected leader in residential real estate technology who brings decades of experience in scaling proptech platforms, and aligning strategic growth with the evolving needs of brokerages and agents across North America, as stated in a release. During his tenure at MoxiWorks, York helped transform the company into a market leader, serving over 800 brokerages and more than 400,000 agents.

“We’re thrilled and honored to welcome York to the Maverix Advisory Board,” said Jeff Kennedy, managing partner at Maverix Advisory Group. “His deep experience and understanding of both the technology and the human side of the real estate business make him an invaluable partner as we enter our next phase of growth. York’s involvement signals our commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions to the most complex challenges our clients face.”

Maverix Advisory Group stated that the newly formed Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in guiding Maverix’s strategic vision, expanding its influence across the industry, and mentoring the next generation of innovators. York’s addition marks a significant milestone as the company continues to elevate its offerings and impact.

“I’ve long admired what Maverix is building and the way Jeff and his team partner with founders and brokerages to drive meaningful progress,” said Baur. “Joining the Advisory Board is a natural fit for me, and I’m excited to contribute to the momentum Maverix is creating.”