Above: Jayda Mclauchlin

Jayda Mclauchlin has quickly emerged as a rising star, earning the prestigious Agent of the Year award from the Carly Carey Real Estate Team.

In her first year as a REALTOR®, she closed over $10 million in transaction volume in a market with fewer than 100,000 residents. Now, she’s on track to double that in 2025, projecting $20 million in closed deals.

Mclauchlin brings an impressive set of skills to the table—she’s a natural relationship builder, skilled negotiator and strong closer. Her passion lies in delivering exceptional client experiences, with her guiding principle being to earn five-star Google reviews through outstanding service.

However, her rapid success isn’t just about talent. It’s also the result of leveraging REW’s coaching program.

Before transitioning into real estate sales, Mclauchlin worked at Real Estate Webmasters Inc. (REW), where she helped agents, team leaders and brokers implement high-performance websites, lead generation strategies and CRM tools. This gave her a unique advantage, as she already knew how to use technology to generate and convert leads.

When she decided to pursue real estate full-time, she joined the Carly Carey Real Estate Team, founded by REW CEO Morgan Carey and team leader Carly Carey. She started as a student in their innovative coaching program and has since become a mentor.

Morgan and Carly launched their real estate team to put their expertise to the test. After spending years building and consulting for top teams—including No. 1-ranked teams at RE/MAX and eXp Realty—they wanted to apply their strategies firsthand.

The results were immediate. Within a few years, Carly closed tens of millions in real estate sales solely through REW’s PPC and SEO lead generation, proving the model’s effectiveness.

As the team grew, REW’s CEO introduced weekly coaching calls, available not only to team members, but also to any REW customers using lead generation services. These sessions focus on accountability, goal setting, education and exclusive insights into REW’s roadmap for new platform updates.

Agents who commit to the program and implement the strategies—like Mclauchlin—are seeing extraordinary success:

One of the first external agents to join the coaching program closed a $900,000 deal on their very first PPC lead.

Another agent, under 30 like Mclauchlin, recently set a record in a competitive market by closing a $6.15 million deal from an REW lead.

“For us, getting into real estate was a no-brainer,” says Morgan Carey. “We’ve spent over 20 years perfecting branding, design, SEO, PPC and CRM, but we could only observe what happens after the lead is generated. Running our own team has given us a deeper understanding and respect for the industry. Having our agents and coaching clients provide real-time feedback has accelerated our platform’s evolution in a way I’ve never seen in my 25 years as a technologist and CEO.”

The REW coaching program is currently free for all agents using the REW platform. Sessions are held two Wednesdays per month at 12:00 p.m. PST. If you’re an REW customer and want to join, reach out to your account manager for details.

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.