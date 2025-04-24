Mortgage rates saw very little change this week—similar to recent weeks—as some market stability starts to form, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey.



Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, noted that mortgage rates have remained in the same 20 basis point-range over the past couple of months, and that “this stability continues to bode well for buyers and sellers alike.”

One Real Mortgage CEO Samir Dedhia tacked on to Khater’s point that “rates have now stayed under 7% for 14 straight weeks—a reassuring signal for those trying to make sense of a volatile market.”

Realtor.com Senior Economic Research Analyst Hannah Jones agreed with Khater and Dedhia’s assessments, and added that a zoom in on the housing market reveals “a few signs of progress, as the spring buying season gets underway.” She noted that new home sales have seen a recent increase, with for-sale inventory continuing to grow.

This week’s numbers:

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.81%, down from last week when it averaged 6.83%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.17%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.94%, down from last week when it averaged 6.03%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.44%.

Despite stability in rates, Jones also noted that tariffs have continued to create definite uncertainty in the market: “The recent back and forth on tariffs and other economic policy has led to market turmoil and a general sense of unease, which can be felt in stubbornly high mortgage rates.”