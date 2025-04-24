RE/MAX® has announced Don Kottick—former president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada—has been named President of RE/MAX Canada. With over 30 years of excellence in the Canadian real estate industry, RE/MAX stated that Kottick brings a wealth of experience in corporate and franchise development, brokerage management, technology and related services.

Kottick will oversee RE/MAX Canada’s operations—providing direction, strategy and support to affiliates—and work closely with the leaders of the independent RE/MAX Quebec region to amplify the brand nationwide, the company stated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Don as the new President of REMAX Canada,” said RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Erik Carlson. “His experience, strategic vision and proven success in growing major real estate brands will be invaluable as we continue to lead the way in Canadian market share. RE/MAX agents sell more real estate than any other Canadian brand, and Don coming on board to lead RE/MAX Canada will only build on that momentum and track record of success.”

RE/MAX Canada stated that Kottick’s leadership will assist in further strengthening the company’s position as a market leader in the country’s real estate sector, where the brand has more than 25,000 agents in over 970 independently owned and operated offices across all 10 provinces. The company added that it is looking to continue expanding its presence nationwide.

“Erik’s vision and strong commitment to pushing boundaries and evolving to meet the changing demands of the market is something I deeply believe in and wanted to be a part of,” said Kottick. “I am excited to join this exceptional team and contribute to the next chapter of growth, increased agent productivity, and innovation for REMAX Canada. I look forward to working alongside the talented REMAX affiliates across the country to capitalize on what the brand is doing to modernize and forge ahead so that buyers, sellers and consumers continue to think of REMAX first.”

Before joining RE/MAX, Kottick held prominent roles such as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Peerage Realty Partners, President of Right At Home Realty and senior leadership positions at Royal LePage, according to a release. Additionally, he has served on the boards of organizations such as the Real Estate Institute of Canada, the Canadian Real Estate Association and the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. During his tenure at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, the largest International global affiliate for SIR, the company saw great success, doubling its agent count, and seeing sales volume and market share rise to record levels.

Kottick’s first day with RE/MAX Canada is April 28, 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.remax.ca/.