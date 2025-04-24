REsides has announced a new partnership with Earnnest to deliver a faster, more secure and streamlined payment experience for all REsides subscribers.

REsides noted that the new integration will simplify transactions and enhance the agent-client experience for brokers and agents. REsides has long provided a digital platform for earnest money payments, but this integration makes it easier for agents and their clients to manage this important process by eliminating checks, wire fraud risks and time-consuming manual processes, a press release stated.

“Agents running around picking up checks is not perceived as a value-added service but instead puts them and their clients at risk,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “By integrating digital payments directly into the workflow within our system, we are providing our subscribers with the highest level of efficiency and a more secure way to do business. That’s a win for everyone.”

Russell Smith, president and COO of Earnnest, added, “REsides has built a forward-thinking platform that truly puts brokers and agents first. We’re proud to support that mission by delivering a secure, digital payments solution that eliminates fraud risks and gives subscribers peace of mind.”

To learn more about REsides and this new integration, visit www.REsides.io.