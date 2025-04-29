In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Lessons In Leadership”— moderator Dave McGhee, a nationally recognized business coach and keynote speaker with Buffini & Company, interacted with Greg Chaplain, team leader at Real Estate Home Team at The Real Estate Group for a candid conversation on leadership, culture and growth. They delved into the core principles that guide Chaplain’s approach to building high-performing teams and how leading with integrity can drive lasting success in today’s real estate market.

The webinar was sponsored by Buffini & Company.

Chaplain emphasized the importance of vision, clarity and courage in leadership, especially amidst constant changes and challenges such as market volatility and competition for talent. He discussed his leadership philosophy of “leadership by partnership,” focusing on collaboration and mutual support rather than command and control.

Also highlighted was the significance of personal development, maintaining a strong culture and celebrating team successes. He shared his approach to goal setting and maintaining focus through a rolling 90-day snapshot, ensuring continuous progress and alignment with long-term objectives.

Key quotes and points from Chaplain included:

“I want to partner with my agents in developing them into being capable practitioners in doing what they do best. I want to partner with my coaches so that we are like-minded in the direction we’re going. I want to partner with the leadership of my brokerage and my industry so I can support them where they need my support and gain value from them where they can provide value to me.”

“The biggest challenge, honestly, is in many times self-belief. They’re limiting thoughts. Some people get into the industry who don’t want to, some who just don’t have the faith or belief in themselves to stick it out.”

“I like the phrase ‘command and control’ because sometimes it depends on the structure of the team. There are structures that are more autocratic, there are structures that are less autocratic, more free. I’m probably somewhere in the middle. We have systems and processes, and we have certain things we’ve got to do to be accountable to each other, to be accountable to the team.”

“At our brokerage, me and my team have made the commitment to develop our people, whether they leave us or not. People have told me I’m crazy, but for 16-plus years it’s worked pretty well.”

The rules and market conditions are constantly changing, creating a lot of disruption and instability. Navigating these changes and helping your team adapt is a major challenge for leaders.

Don’t try to do it all yourself. Have a core group of mentors and coaches to lean on.

Continuously work on your own personal development and growth as a leader.

Embrace the fact that you don’t know everything and are always evolving as a leader.

Be open to learning from even newer or less experienced members of your team.

For more information on how to prove your value in a changing market, check out the full webinar here.

To view more webinars from RISMedia, subscribe to our YouTube channel.