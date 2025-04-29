Above, Daniel Dennis

REMAX® has announced that Daniel Dennis has joined its brand as senior vice president of Sales and Service. With nearly 20 years of real estate leadership, Dennis brings operational expertise and a track record of driving growth and improving agent performance, the company said.

In his new role, Dennis will focus on delivering services and resources to brokerages in company-owned regions across the U.S. and supporting the company’s expansion. A release also noted that Dennis assumes leadership over the sales team, responsible for franchise growth through sales, conversions, mergers and acquisitions.

“Daniel is an accomplished industry leader with a strategic, results-driven mindset and a passion for supporting brokers and agents,” said Chris Lim, chief growth officer of RE/MAX, LLC. “I believe his depth of experience and passion for the industry will strengthen our operations and reinforce our dedication to affiliate success across the network.”

Dennis previously served as president of Illustrated Properties Real Estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Under his leadership, Illustrated Properties saw record-breaking recruitment, the release stated. Dennis also led Roberts Brothers Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America affiliate in Mobile, Alabama, as CEO for over a decade. The release also made note of the fact that Roberts Brothers achieved significant growth and profitability during Dennis’s tenure.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside real estate agents for the past 17 years, focusing on creating environments where they can truly thrive,” said Dennis. “Success in this industry isn’t just about tangible aspects like technology or transaction support – it’s also about the intangible, emotional connection that drives decisions. I’m excited to continue fostering these environments and empowering REMAX affiliates to deliver their best to their clients and communities.”

“This is an exciting time for REMAX as we continue to evolve and invest in top-tier talent,” added Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. “Daniel’s leadership and operational expertise align perfectly with our mission and vision. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

The company also noted that Dennis’s appointment is the latest in a wave of leadership additions at REMAX headquarters, including a new President of REMAX Canada, Don Kottick, and several key roles focused on brand evolution and broker success, namely Chief Growth Officer Chris Lim and Executive Vice President of Strategy Travis Saxton.

“This is a transformative time for REMAX,” said Dennis. “I’m honored to join such a respected organization–the most productive brand in real estate–and look forward to partnering with our brokers and agents to help them succeed.”

To learn more, visit remax.com.