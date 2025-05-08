Above, Bess Freedman



The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) has announced that New York City’s residential brokerage community gathered on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 to celebrate the 36th Annual Residential Deal of the Year Charity and Awards Celebration. The event honored outstanding deals and professionals from 2024, while raising money to support the REBNY Member in Need Fund.

Agents from Brown Harris Stevens took home the First and Second Place Sales Deal of the Year Awards, while a nomination featuring Serhant and Compass won third. Jessica Cloonan of Corcoran arranged the top Rental Deal of the Year. Hosted by WNBC’s Dave Price, the evening opened with a warm welcome and remarks from REBNY President James Whelan.

“This celebration is a testament to the resilience and heart of New York’s residential brokerage community,” said Jim Whelan, president of REBNY. “The stories behind each winning deal reflect not just savvy, but empathy, integrity and perseverance. The hallmarks of a strong, supportive industry.”

The annual celebration is organized by the Residential Member in Need Fund Committee, whose mission is to provide financial relief to residential agents and brokers facing unexpected hardship, a press release stated. Throughout the night, attendees were encouraged to contribute to the REBNY Member in Need Fund via prominently displayed QR codes. Since its inception, the Member in Need Fund has distributed over $1 million in grants to support residential members experiencing personal or financial crises.

In addition to raising funds, the celebration spotlighted the most creative and impactful residential real estate deals of 2024 while recognizing professionals for their leadership, service and integrity. REBNY noted that the awards were judged by members of the Residential Advisory Board, Residential Ethics Committee and Co-Chair of Residential Committees.

Deal of the Year Awards – 2024 Transactions:

The First Place Residential Sales Deal of the Year Award was presented to Paul Devlin of Brown Harris Stevens. The top deal began with a retired nurse on a fixed income seeking to downsize after 45 years in her Kips Bay co-op. Despite facing a tough market, strict board requirements and the need to sell her current apartment first, Paul’s persistence never wavered. Over 14 months, he worked tirelessly, even reaching out directly to studio owners in the building and overcoming numerous legal and financial hurdles. His dedication ultimately resulted in a successful sale, allowing his client to settle into a newly refurbished, more affordable studio with reduced housing costs.

The Second Place Residential Sales Deal of the Year Award was presented to Maryann Johnson, Anthony–Michael Alexander and Sarah Buff of Brown Harris Stevens. The transaction began after the sudden passing of a fellow agent during an open house. The sellers were confronted with deep grief and estrangement. Additionally, they faced significant legal and financial challenges while representing clients with six figures in unpaid maintenance and experiencing profound personal tragedies. Over seven years, the team persevered through housing court, pandemic-related delays and emotional strain to achieve a successful closing. Their compassion and determination brought resolution and renewal to all involved.

The Third Place Residential Sales Deal of the Year Award was presented to Jeffrey St. Arromand of Serhant and Marlene Burns of Compass . This standout transaction involved a celebrity buyer, an extended contract period and complex legal coordination across state lines all for a Stuyvesant Place brownstone. The co-brokers elevated the listing launch with a unique broker open house—a summer wedding-themed brunch, live quartet and a neighborhood speakeasy bar—that celebrated the cultural richness of Bed-Stuy. Despite five challenging months under contract, all while under the lens of a Netflix camera crew for Owning Manhattan , their creativity, persistence and strategic finesse brought the deal to a successful close. This transaction exemplified bold marketing and expert navigation of high-stakes complexities.

Jessica Cloonan of Corcoran received the Residential Rental Deal of the Year Award . Sensing something was off during what began as a routine apartment showing, she uncovered that the client was an imposter using a stolen identity. Working with NYPD detectives, Jessica secured key evidence and faced a dramatic standoff when the suspect barricaded themselves in the apartment. Her quick thinking and courage prevented a crime, protected the landlord and upheld the integrity of the profession.

In addition to the Deal of the Year awards, the gala honored several individuals for performance, leadership and service.

Douglas Williford of Brown Harris Stevens receives The Henry Forster Memorial Award. Recognizing his significant impact on both the real estate industry and the community. His background in financial services and acting has enhanced his communication and mentorship skills, which he uses to guide agents and shape the industry. A dedicated REBNY member, Doug is also active in charitable efforts, leaving a legacy of integrity and passion for the profession.

Sarah Saltzberg of Bohemia Realty Group for The Eileen Spinola Award for Distinguished Service. This award honors a REBNY member who has made significant contributions through dedication to education, ethics and advocacy for the betterment of the real estate industry. Sarah has been a tireless advocate for fair housing and professional development, actively serving on various committees and fighting to protect industry practices.

Brian Phillips of Douglas Elliman Real Estate received the Residential Agent of the Year Award. A REBNY member for over 20 years, Brian was recognized for his leadership in the industry, mentorship of future professionals and long-standing service to the community.

Josue Gonzalez of Coldwell Banker Warburg received the Residential Rookie of the Year Award. Recognizing exceptional early-career achievement and professional integrity, Gonzalez quickly closed thirteen rental deals within his first few months in the industry, transitioned into sales with a closed sales transaction by month six, and began mentoring peers, all while following in the footsteps of his mother, a leading broker in the Chicago market.

Special Recognition–Neil B. Garfinkel. Managing Partner of AGMB. Neil has represented REBNY and its members for 30 years. Neil provides invaluable guidance to REBNY members on the complex laws and regulations affecting the real estate brokerage community, hosts the REBNY Legal Line and authors REBNY’s weekly Legal Line Question and Fair Housing Friday columns.

“This event reminded us that while we may compete in business, we are united in purpose,” said event Co-Chair Rebecca Mason. “Every contribution helped a fellow member find stability in the face of adversity.”

For more information, visit www.rebny.com.