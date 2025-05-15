DepositLink has announced a partnership with Massachusetts based Leader Bank to offer real estate brokerages and escrow holders across the country a streamlined solution for collecting and managing escrow funds.

The Leader Bank team has built a comprehensive suite of products and services to support home buyers and agents alike, as noted in a release. Leader Bank prioritizes delivering innovative solutions for both home-buying clients and business clients in the real estate space. DepositLink stated that the partnership with Leader Bank deepens this commitment and will help provide real estate agencies and brokerages with a higher level of efficiency across their suite of banking and cash management products and services.

“Our team is constantly looking for new technology to help streamline the homebuying processes for both the mortgage and business clients we work with,” said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. “This strategic partnership with DepositLink reaffirms this commitment to delivering a world-class service experience to every client we work with.”

DepositLink added that clients will now have access to Leader Bank’s cutting-edge escrow management technology to manage escrow funds more efficiently. DepositLink clients that open escrow accounts with Leader Bank will also have access to a rewards program and other benefits.

“This partnership will be a game-changer for our escrow holding clients,” said Jay Rooney, CEO and Founder of DepositLink. “Our passion for helping real estate companies and agents collect all types of payments quickly and securely is perfectly aligned with Leader Bank’s mission to create technology solutions and offer banking services that help companies manage escrow funds more efficiently and grow their businesses.”

For more information, visit https://www.depositlink.com/.