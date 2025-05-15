HomeSmart has announced the launch of its all-new Marketing Design Center, a refresh on its marketing platform serving 25,000 agents and brokers coast-to-coast.

HomeSmart stated that the new release takes the decade-old MLS-integrated marketing system and updates it, leveraging the latest innovations in AI and automation to deliver a powerful but agent-friendly print and digital marketing experience.

“Savvy, resourceful agents are very attracted to brokerages that provide them with a fully stocked tech toolbox,” said HomeSmart Vice President of Marketing Lauren Fox. “We’ve taken agent feedback seriously and listened to common concerns such as staying abreast of marketing trends and emerging technology; I’m excited to say that this new platform will exceed expectations! This launch completely puts the power of a comprehensive, dedicated design studio directly into our agents’ hands.”

HomeSmart stated agents now have the ability to quickly and efficiently generate impactful marketing with the assistance of:

An intuitive, user-friendly interface

MLS integration

Hundreds of customizable templates

Automated listing marketing packages

A robust royalty-free image library

Web and print formats

Email client integration

Direct mail options

A video editor with music database and Giphy integration

QR Code generation

AI content and image editing tools

Social media caption generation and scheduling

The upgraded system is integrated into HomeSmart’s own RealSmart Agent platform that serves as an agent’s day-to-day command center, the company stated, continuing its longstanding commitment to offering agents crucial tech resources at no additional cost.

“Agents know what it takes to stand out and remain competitive, and in today’s tech-forward landscape, our Marketing Design Center gives agents an immediate, major advantage.” says HomeSmart COO Katie Cooper. “This latest launch speaks to who HomeSmart is at its core: a brokerage that invests in our agents so they can focus on the growth and success of their business, rather than constant resource shopping to stay ahead of technology.”

To learn more about HomeSmart’s new Marketing Design Center, visit https://join.homesmart.com/technology/marketing-design-center/.