Ever notice how real estate feels like riding a rollercoaster blindfolded? One day, buyers are fired up. Next, they’re frozen. Add in inflation news, election-year noise and the Fed’s mixed signals, and suddenly, even seasoned agents are asking: “What now?”

Here’s the thing…market moods are nothing new. But in a world where TikTok headlines hit harder than the Wall Street Journal, perception often outweighs reality. And that’s where agents either rise or retreat.

“I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, maan!” – Jay-Z

In this market, you can’t just be in the business…you are the business. Your confidence, clarity, and calm set the tone for every transaction. When the market gets shaky, your clients are watching you more than the numbers.

But here’s what’s wild: many agents are out here quoting yesterday’s headlines without understanding what’s really happening.

Let’s look at today:

Mortgage rates are hovering around 7% , but demand hasn’t disappeared – it’s just gotten pickier.

Inventory is still below pre-pandemic levels.

And according to Lawrence Yun , Chief Economist at NAR, “We’re in a housing recession in terms of sales, but not in terms of prices.”

Translation? The game has changed—but there’s still a game to play.

Be the calm. Not the chaos.

Right now, people aren’t looking for hype, they’re looking for hope. Not sugar-coated, but grounded.

Take this real story from an agent in Houston:

She had a buyer ready to walk because of “the news.” Instead of convincing him with fluff, she pulled hyper-local comps, showed how prices had dipped just enough to create an opening, and even ran the math on what waiting six months could cost if rates ticked up again.

Result? They bought it that week. And guess what? They just locked in equity.

That’s the power of clarity over chaos.

Data > drama

Want to stand out? Be the agent who makes the data digestible. Better yet, make it actionable.

Send weekly text updates with context: “Rates hit 7.1% today, here’s what that means for our strategy.”

Record 90-second market videos and post them where your clients are already scrolling.

Talk local, not national, because real estate isn’t one-size-fits-all.

Mindset isn’t a buzzword. It’s your foundation.

If you’re anxious, your clients will feel it. If you’re ghosting your database because you’re “waiting to see what happens,” you’re already losing.

Here’s what’s inspiring: The agents who doubled down during the last market shift (remember 2008?) They’re the ones running multi-million dollar teams today. Why? Because when everyone else hit pause, they hit play.

They showed up. Consistently. Professionally. Humanly.

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” – Albert Einstein

(Also echoed by every top-producing agent with a 20-year career.)

Look—there’s always a reason not to take action. But today? The savvy agents know that:

Expired listings are back on the table.

Investors are circling again, looking for deals.

Renters are fed up with rising costs—and ready to talk about ownership.

Think about it this way: when the market feels moody, your visibility becomes your value. If you’re silent, clients assume you’re struggling. If you’re active, they assume you’re in demand.

It’s not just about marketing; it’s about momentum.

Final thoughts

Markets don’t define your business. You do.

So whether we’re headed for a soft landing, a slight dip or something in between, one thing’s for sure: the agents who lead with clarity, confidence, and consistency will always come out on top.

The question isn’t, “Is the market stable?” It’s, “Are you?”