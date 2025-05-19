Buffini & Company has announced the launch of the Buffini AI Bootcamp with Michael Thorne: a 12-month live training program designed to help real estate professionals incorporate AI tools into their workflow without losing their personal touch.

Beginning June 11, Buffini stated that this innovative training program is set to empower real estate professionals to adopt AI tools while nurturing the human relationships central to their success. It will be led by Vancouver agent Michael Thorne, who has 30 years’ experience in the industry and is quickly becoming the leading voice for AI in real estate.

“Consumers want to work with a professional they can trust who can use technology efficiently but doesn’t outsource personal relationships to a bot,” said Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company. “This program equips real estate professionals to be that trusted advisor while reclaiming valuable time to focus on what truly matters: building relationships and providing exceptional service.”



Participants in the Buffini AI Bootcamp can expect an 80% jump in productivity and a 40% jump in work-quality output, Thorne noted. Additionally, trainees will learn how to automate tasks, work safely with AI, engage clients with personalized communication and craft an authentic voice.

The Buffini AI Bootcamp consists of 12 monthly live sessions a year, the company stated, each including 45 minutes of expert training led by Thorne, ending with a 15-minute Q&A period. Sessions will cover everything from AI fundamentals to advanced prompt engineering tailored specifically for real estate applications.

“AI isn’t here to replace real estate professionals; it’s here to empower the best to get even better,” Thorne said. “Our bootcamp helps agents who prioritize customer relationships harness the power of AI to work more efficiently and close more deals, leaving more time to serve those relationships.”

Buffini shared in a release that agents who’ve gotten a sneak peek at the training are already raving about its potential to help them maximize their time—and boost business.

“Michael Thorne’s AI training series looks incredible,” said Brett Starke of the Starke Group, a top-producing real estate team in Toronto, Canada. “If you think that you’re an AI expert right now, that’s like saying you were an internet expert when AOL came out. You have to put your ego aside and learn from real experts.”



The Buffini AI Bootcamp with Michael Thorne is open for registration at www.buffini.com/AIBootcamp. Interested professionals can preview the program through a free webinar, “The AI Advantage: Future-Proof Your Real Estate Career,” at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 5, 2025.