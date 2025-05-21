Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announced it recently held its annual Premier Client Group (PCG) event Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The event, held April 29-May 1, welcomed owners from the top Weichert® franchised companies in the national system, based on their 2024 production, for three days of management-focused discussions, informational presentations and workshops, networking and a group outing.

Attendees took advantage of opportunities to share ideas and engage in discussions with other successful owners throughout the multi-day retreat. They also received valuable information, advice, and resources during presentations and workshops from Weichert executives and industry experts. The topics included techniques for recruiting experienced agents, an interactive session working on SWOT analysis, and a workshop for financial and profit planning.

“This event provides an opportunity for many of the top leaders in our franchise system to share ideas and find new ways to grow their businesses,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “It was great to host this amazing group of owners and see how much they truly care about the success of others. I know they came away with a lot of new information, strategies, and resources to integrate into their offices.”

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.