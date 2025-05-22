Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of First Colorado Land Office, Inc., a multi-office brokerage with over 50 years of history serving Chaffee County.

Originally established in 1973, the three-office brokerage has been owned and operated by Jeffrey Post for the past 19 years, according to a release. The company has grown over the years to three separate locations across the high country, including two offices in Salida and one in Buena Vista.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Community First, Post stated that he has already begun laying the groundwork for meticulous growth plans as a Century 21 Real Estate affiliate, including pursuing potential mergers and acquisitions and enhancing the company’s current recruiting efforts.

“The decision to join the CENTURY 21® brand stems from a desire to provide more for our real estate professionals and our clients,” said Post. “We’re focused on growing in a way that’s thoughtful and aligned with our values. The CENTURY 21® system offers unparalleled technology, marketing tools, learning and development resources, and brand recognition—all of which support our office’s success while allowing us to maintain the values and personal connections that define us. It’s an affiliation that will help us grow while staying true to who we are.”

Although the firm first opened its doors over 50 years ago, Century 21 noted it is still a premier real estate provider in Salida. As recently as September of 2023, the Chaffee County Chamber of Commerce named Post’s company as the “Business of the Month” for the continued trust and confidence that it instills in nearby residents. Post stated that he and his independent sales professionals have a collective dedication to both their clients and the community.

“We’ve helped generations of families buy and sell property here, always with a personal touch, a deep understanding of the area, and a smile on our faces,” said Post. “It’s not just our experience that sets us apart, but our roots. We’re woven into the fabric of this community—five generations deep—and we approach real estate with a genuine desire to serve. Our brokerage is a trusted name because people know we’ll be here tomorrow, just like we’ve been here for decades.”

“At the CENTURY 21® brand, we always talk about the importance of maintaining a family feel no matter how large or small the brand grows,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “To work with a company that not only has been around for over 50 years but is also led by a fifth-generation native of the area is incredibly meaningful to us. Jeff gets this business, and more importantly, he gets the people behind this business. We look forward to helping him bring his company into the future and we hope that one day the CENTURY 21 brand will also become a staple of Salida, just like the Post family already is.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.