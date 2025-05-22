Lofty has announced that 20+ year industry veteran Andrew Wild has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. The former Zillow executive will lead Lofty’s enterprise sales strategy and team, focused on acquiring and expanding partnerships with brokerages across the U.S. Wild will help evangelize the power of Lofty’s innovative platform to streamline operations, improve data visibility and drive agent productivity.

Lofty stated that in his new role, Wild will leverage his understanding of the challenges enterprise brokerages face to help educate the market on the transformation power of Lofty and accelerate adoption of the AI-powered platform, designed to support the entire real estate process—from search to settlement.

An original revenue team member at Zillow, Wild spent the last two plus decades honing his skills in real estate and SaaS sales, according to a release. Previously, Andrew led enterprise sales for Dotloop and Premier Broker and held a leadership position at Tom Ferry, fostering strategic partnerships with top brokerages and teams nationwide.

“I’m excited to join Lofty and help drive the next phase of growth in enterprise real estate tech,” said Andrew Wild, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Lofty. “I’m especially looking forward to helping Lofty build on its growing enterprise adoption and AI innovation, which is finally giving the company a seat at the table in major enterprise tech conversations. There’s huge potential to give brokers and teams more control over lead-to-transaction workflows—outside of the portals—and to truly drive business results.”

