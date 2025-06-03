Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

June is more than just the month that kicks off the summer season…it offers a meaningful opportunity for real estate agents and brokers to deepen connections with both current and prospective clients. Celebrating National Homeownership Month, Pride Month and Juneteenth, this month presents the perfect moment to build community, champion inclusivity and offer real value to your sphere of influence through strategic and thoughtful digital marketing.

Whether you’re hosting an event, sharing stories or promoting community resources, aligning your content with what your audience cares about most can help you build stronger relationships and enhance your brand presence online. Here are some event ideas and social strategies to help you engage with purpose this month.

Read: Enhancing Your 2025 Social Media Strategy With Housing Awareness Days and Months

Celebrate National Homeownership Month

Homeownership is more than a milestone…it’s a dream realized for many of your clients. National Homeownership Month is a great time to celebrate that journey and provide tools, tips and inspiration to current homeowners and those aspiring to buy.

Host a homeowner Q&A session

Whether virtual or in-person, create an open space for past clients or prospects to ask questions about homeownership, market updates or refinancing tips.

Social strategy: Promote your event on Instagram or Facebook Stories using the countdown sticker to build anticipation. Encourage attendees to submit questions in advance using a question box or poll.

Share homeowner spotlights

Feature testimonials or interviews with recent buyers, sharing their journey, experience working with you and tips for success for future homebuyers. This puts your clients in the spotlight and gives future clients someone to relate to.

Social strategy: Break down their story into a content series across platforms: Reels for Instagram, a carousel post for Facebook and even a blog to feature on your website and in your email newsletter.

Post maintenance tips and home hacks

Create videos or carousel posts with seasonal home maintenance tips or DIY ideas.

Social strategy: Design a downloadable summer checklist in Canva and offer it in exchange for their email. This is an easy way to grow your database while offering something useful.

Celebrate Pride Month

Pride Month offers real estate professionals the chance to recognize and support your LGBTQ+ clients, colleagues and community members. Highlighting inclusive stories and resources is not only the right thing to do—it’s smart business.

Feature LGBTQ+ homeowner stories

Similar to general homeowner spotlights, share the stories from your LGBTQ+ clients who have recently purchased or sold a home.

Social strategy: Add a quote or graphic alongside their story and be sure to use inclusive hashtags like #PrideInHomeownership and #LoveIsLove to reach a broader audience.

Promote inclusive resources

Share information about inclusive lenders, legal professionals or local community groups that offer support during the homebuying process.

Social strategy: Use LinkedIn to share a thought-leadership style post highlighting why representation and inclusivity matter in real estate, and how you’re working to make a difference.

Highlight Pride events in your area

From parades to volunteer opportunities, be the connection by promoting Pride Month happenings in your market.

Social strategy: Create a branded calendar or map of local events and post it as a downloadable resource. Make it shareable so your audience can help amplify the message.

Support LGBTQ+ housing initiatives

Shine a light on nonprofits or housing programs, such as the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ individuals and families. Consider making a small donation or volunteering time, and encourage your audience to do the same.

Social strategy: Use Stories or Reels to document your involvement and tag the organization to expand your reach.

Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, is a powerful opportunity to honor Black history, recognize the ongoing fight for equality and celebrate freedom and resilience. Show your support by sharing educational resources and uplifting Black voices in your community.

Feature Black homeowner stories

Spotlight recent buyers or sellers from the Black community and share their homeownership journeys. Representation matters, and these stories can inspire and educate your audience.

Social strategy: Pair the story with a portrait or testimonial quote, including hashtags like #Juneteenth and #BlackHomeownershipMatters to increase reach and engagement.

Promote educational resources

Help your audience learn more about the history and significance of Juneteenth. Share articles, videos or events that encourage reflection and conversation.

Social strategy: Use instagram or Facebook to post bite-size history facts leading up to June 19. Add a call-to-action encouraging followers to attend a local event or explore a resource you share.

Highlight Juneteenth events in your area

From community cookouts to historical walking tours, promote (or sponsor) local Juneteenth celebrations to foster awareness and connection.

Social strategy: Post a downloadable event guide or calendar highlighting ways people can honor the holiday in your area. Use Stories to share behind-the-scenes moments of you attending an event.

Support Black-owned businesses and nonprofits

Whether it’s a neighborhood cafe or a housing-focused nonprofit, showing support for Black-owned and -led organizations goes a long way.

Social strategy: Share a “business spotlight” post or Reel and tag them. Consider starting a thread on X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn highlighting several businesses at once and inviting others to contribute.

Make it count with smart social strategy

Whatever your plan is this June, make sure your efforts extend beyond the event itself. Your online promotion and follow-up content can create long-lasting engagement and position you as a trusted, inclusive and informed local expert.

Promote early and often. Schedule your promotional content ahead of time using a social media management tool. Mix up your formats with Reels, Stories, infographics and email newsletters.

Capture and share the moment . Take photos or short video clips during your events. Post them afterward with a thank you message and a recap to keep the momentum going.

Engage in real-time. Use polls, Q&A stickers or hashtags during events to encourage interactions. This will help boost your reach across all platforms.

By showing up with intention, empathy and authenticity, you can use June’s dual celebrations as a meaningful opportunity to connect with your community and grow your real estate business. Whether you’re educating, celebrating or advocating, each and every post, event or story shared brings you one step closer to building a brand that truly makes an impact.

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.