Christopher Stark

President

Stark Company REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Madison, Wisconsin

https://www.starkhomes.com

Region served: Madison and Dane County

Years in business: 18 (15 with Stark)

Number of offices: 6

Number of agents: 185

Most effective recruiting pitch: At Stark, we don’t hire just anyone. We hire people with the Stark identity: those who want to commit to mastery in real estate, who want to be part of a culture of connection and production.

Key to getting the right listing price: It always comes down to the seller’s choice. Our job is to help them determine their odds for success.

Can’t-live-without tech tool: My database. Real estate is a relationship-based business, so whatever tool you’re using, make sure it enhances your connection and trust with your sphere of influence.

How to achieve work-life balance: Your clients deserve you at your best. Maybe work is your life, but for many of us, our life outside of work reenergizes us.

Your company prides itself on its culture of connection. How does that culture set you apart from others in your relatively concentrated market space?

You are who you surround yourself with—and when we share, learn and work together, we all become better. It’s fulfilling to see how we bond together here at Stark, and I firmly believe that has contributed to the success our people experience. We believe work should be a place where you feel you belong; it’s our version of a community. Our world has shifted to where people are more isolated, but being together is an advantage for us, and we work hard to make that a pillar of our culture.

When recruiting, what qualities define the ideal Stark agent?

Humble, hungry and smart. Yes, that’s directly from Patrick Lencioni’s “The Ideal Team Player,” but we believe in it. Low ego, an inner drive and a naturalness when it comes to working with people are also important. We’re looking for someone who is in the business for the right reasons, defining and maintaining high standards for our practice in real estate. We want to define those standards in our marketplace, and we want those who work here to want that, too. Those who are professional, strive to take great care of their clients and provide value will be successful.

Can you point to any specific industry leaders who are influencing the company?

Larry Kendall—one of the founding partners of The Group, Inc. and creator of Ninja Selling—has set a big example for us. His perspective on our industry, his philosophies of maintaining a client-centric focus and providing value to clients have been inspirational. I know he has done the same for many other companies as well. Larry has a way of cutting through the noise in the industry and getting down to what really matters. I personally admire his work and look up to him as far as how we try to run the company.

How do the partnerships you enjoy as a LeadingRE network member impact your business?

We strive to be a trusted real estate company for Madison and Dane County, but we also have clients who may move out of our marketplace or need services outside of our market, and we want to continue to offer that trusted guidance for those clients. Our partnership with LeadingRE allows us to reach beyond our borders here and ensure we place them with professionals across the country and even globally. Trust is the foundation of our business, and with LeadingRE, we can continue to provide trusted real estate services through our relationships within the network.

