RatePlug, a provider of mortgage data integration into home search systems, has announced the launch of Afordal, a platform to unify home search, live mortgage rates, rapid pre-approval, and property-specific special financing in one seamless solution.

Designed to meet the needs of modern homebuyers, Afordal debuts the “search by affordability” along with AI-powered tools to help loan officers and agents better serve home shoppers, the company noted.



Afordal is the result of RatePlug’s recent acquisition of HomeASAP, whose IDX home search, lead generation and agent marketing capabilities fully integrate with RatePlug’s lending infrastructure.



For the first time, homebuyers now have a unified solution to search for properties based on personalized affordability while providing real estate agents and loan officers with AI-driven tools for collaboration, lead generation, client nurturing and intelligent targeting, RatePlug says.



“Afordal solves one of the biggest pain points in residential real estate: aligning what homebuyers want with what they can afford,” said Brad Springer, co-president of RatePlug.



He adds, “Afordal unites home search and financing to give buyers a clear path forward, allowing professionals to engage their customers more effectively.”

What Afordal delivers:

– Affordability-centric search: Buyers can search properties based on live mortgage rates, monthly payment range, and eligibility for special financing programs like low-down or zero-down VA, FHA, USDA, assumable loans, and first-time buyer programs.

– Fast-track pre-approval: Allows buyers to calculate their PITI and match eligible homes with pre-approval.

– Life-cycle customer nurturing: Enables agents and loan officers to align with customer needs, where both can nurture and support their customers with affordability insights, current property insights (AVM), and savings opportunities on their current mortgage.

– AI-driven lead scoring and data enrichment: Afordal helps professionals identify motivated, high-intent buyers, sellers, and refinance opportunities by layering in predictive listing propensity scores, life event triggers, credit profiles, and more.

Benefits for buyers



Afordal simplifies the buying process by giving consumers cost transparency and choice from the start. Instead of being surprised by monthly costs or financing limitations after they fall in love with a home, buyers can begin their search with affordability in mind. Afordal also streamlines the management of a homeowner’s current financing scenario, presenting home value, equity position and opportunities to save.



AI-powered lead nurturing for loan officers and agents



RatePlug says Afordal equips loan officers and agents with an intelligent lead-nurturing engine that does more than organize customer contacts–it prioritizes them. Using AI to analyze life events, equity, credit behaviors, and listing propensity, Afordal identifies customers most likely to transact.



Leads are ranked, clearly showing who is ready to act and when. Hot leads are surfaced via alerts and can be pushed into existing CRMs through flexible integration tools. This lead process streamlines follow-up, boosts conversion rates, and turns static databases into productive revenue pipelines.



Creating a better search solution



Afordal delivers significant value to agents and the MLS ecosystem. Combined with the popularity of HomeASAP technology-enabled agent marketing tools used by 700,000 real estate professionals, Afordal is positioned to have an immediate impact and rapid adoption, the company says.



Enterprise solutions



Afordal’s enterprise option delivers a customizable, API driven platform that integrates into CRM systems, POS systems and other advanced workflows at scale.



To learn more or request a demo, visit afordal.com. To lear more about RatePlug, visit rateplug.com.