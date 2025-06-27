Lone Wolf Technologies has announced the launch of Deal Tracker, a visual pipeline dashboard now live as the new homepage experience in Transact. The new feature provides real estate agents with complete visibility into every deal stage, from warm prospects to closed transactions, all in one centralized view.

The company explains Deal Tracker integrates across Lone Wolf’s ecosystem, connecting Lone Wolf Relationships, Transact and back office tools to create a unified workflow from prospecting to transaction management. The stage-based dashboard displays critical deal information, including compliance status and closing dates, to help agents track key milestones in the deal pipeline.

“As a member of Lone Wolf’s Proptech Advisory Board, we specifically advocated for a feature like Deal Tracker because greater transparency into our deal pipeline empowers us to communicate more effectively with our clients and deliver an exceptional experience”, said Elmer Morales, founder of eHomes.

“This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering a seamlessly integrated technology ecosystem that eliminates workflow gaps for real estate professionals,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “Deal Tracker exemplifies our vision of connecting every aspect of the real estate business, from lead generation to back-office operations, in one intelligent industry cloud.”

Deal Tracker is now available to all Transact users as their new homepage experience, requiring no additional setup or cost, the company noted.

For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/.