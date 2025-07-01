The July issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at the phenomenon of AI in real estate and how it will continue to help grow and shape the industry for years to come. In addition, we take a look at market insights shared during RISMedia’s recent Power Broker Forum, a new analysis on affordability and its future course, and how expired listings can boost your business.

On the Cover

The AI Advantage

Experts Share How AI Is Revolutionizing Real Estate—and Why the Potential for Agents Is Limitless

Remember 1995? If you were of a certain age in the mid-’90s, you’ll recall what it was like when the internet barreled onto the scene, omnipresent and rapidly changing every facet of our personal and business lives—whether we wanted it to or not. Whether you lived through the early days of the internet’s sea change or not, you now have the chance to experience—or relive—the same type of phenomenon. Only this time, it’s artificial intelligence (AI). If you’re feeling overwhelmed by AI, you’re not alone. If you’re feeling like you don’t want to participate in AI, you’re also not alone—however, that’s probably not an option. In this month’s cover story, Michael Thorne, host of Buffini & Company’s AI Bootcamp, and Kevin Greene, senior vice president and general manager of Real Estate Solutions for Cotality—explain why AI is here to stay…and why that’s a very good thing for real estate.

Highlights

As the Market Shifts, New Opportunities Emerge…but Are Agents Ready?

During RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, four leading brokers shared how they’re helping agents gain a competitive edge amid changing market conditions.

Stuck, Sinking or Striving: New Affordability Analysis Shows Markets on Diverging Paths

While soaring costs remain one of the primary barriers to homeownership, the question is no longer how we got here, but where we are headed.

Reviving Expired Listings: There’s Money to Be Made for Savvy, Persistent Agents

Is it proper to chase expired listings and likely annoy uninterested sellers, or a perfectly legitimate opportunity to mine new listings?



