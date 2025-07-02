One of the joys of homeownership is the ability to do whatever you want with your house. There’s no one to please but you and whoever else lives there. However, that changes rather dramatically when it’s time to sell. Then it’s the potential buyers whose opinions count. To meet the challenge, here are four inexpensive home-update trends sellers should understand and undertake to please buyers and maximize offers.

Painting pluses

Homeowners have colored their homes on the outside with the shade they like best, and inside with what’s worked to highlight their possessions. Buyers will want to envision what the home looks like if and when they buy it. So it’s best to turn everything neutral color-wise. And also best to have professional painters do it. No scrimping now!

New kitchen hardware

A kitchen remodel would certainly be nice, but that’s super-pricey. What can be easily changed is the hardware on kitchen cabinets, an affordable but noticeable upgrade. A new trend is mixing metals, changing the cabinet hardware but leaving expensive fixtures like faucets intact for a quick update. People will notice.

Garage storage space

Buyers have been shown to want this. Garages should be treated like they are a room in the house. If new owners want to keep their car in the garage is unknown, but some may not. They may envision the space for any number of usages, so the space should be open, clean and feature a wall-mounted pegboard for items. The cost? Practically nothing!

Efficient appliances

These may cost a few bucks, but the return would likely make it worthwhile. Efficient home appliances cost less to run over their lifetimes than less-efficient models. They also often come with incentives. An Energy Star clothes dryer will save about $550 in electricity costs over its lifetime. It creates positive vibes for homebuyers.