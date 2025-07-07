Whether you’re brand new to real estate or just hitting the reset button on your business, there’s one thing I’ll tell you: If you want listings, referrals and a pipeline that doesn’t ghost you—build your sphere of influence.

And no, I’m not talking about cold-calling strangers from the phone book like it’s 1987. I’m talking about the people who already know you, like you and—spoiler alert—might be willing to refer you.

Start where you are (and be a human first)

Your SOI includes everyone you know—family, friends, old coworkers, your hairdresser, your kid’s soccer coach, even the neighbor you only see when walking the dog.

Go through your phone. Scroll your contacts. Look at your social media. You probably know more people than you think.

Now here’s the deal: Don’t call to sell. Don’t email to “announce.” Just connect.

Try something like: “Hey ____, it’s been way too long! I was going through my phone and realized we haven’t caught up in forever. How have you been?”

Talk about anything but real estate first. Laugh a little. Catch up. And when it feels natural, and only if there’s an opening, mention you’re doing real estate now—and share one thing you genuinely love about it.

If they’re interested, great. If not? No pressure. Say, “But hey, I didn’t call to talk shop. I just wanted to say hi and see how you’re doing.”

Then ask to connect on social and make a note to add them to your mailing list.

This isn’t prospecting. This is people-ing. And that’s where real estate relationships begin.

Expand by opening your mouth (and your heart)

Next step? Grow that circle. How? Talk to people. Say hi. Ask questions. Smile. Be a human first, agent second.

Go to events. Volunteer. Join something. Be visible. Your next client could be standing behind you at the grocery store—or sitting next to you at your kid’s soccer game.

The magic words? “Tell me about you.” You’d be amazed what comes from a little genuine interest.

Stay in flow (because out of sight equals out of mind)

You’ve built it, now nurture it. Send a monthly newsletter. Make those quarterly “just checking in” calls. Post smart stuff on social. Send the occasional handwritten note. (Yes, people still love those.)

Use my favorite tool: the F.O.R.M. method—Family, Occupation, Recreation, Memories—to guide your convos. It’s how you go from “just another agent” to “the only agent I’d call.”

You don’t need a fat marketing budget or 20 years in the business to succeed. You need consistency, connection and a little courage.

You’re not building a contact list—you’re building a community. One smile, one call, one conversation at a time.

Real estate is not about selling houses. It’s about serving people. And when you do that? The business takes care of itself.

For more information, visit https://darrylspeaks.com/.