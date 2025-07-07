PropStream has announced its acquisition of Batch Leads and Batch Dialer, an AI-powered lead generation and marketing platform for real estate professionals and investors.

The acquisition unites PropStream’s property data engine and marketing tools with Batch Leads’ AI-driven tools and contact dialer, a release noted. The resulting unified solution will allow PropStream to build upon the suite of products already offered to customers of both companies into a seamless, future-ready ecosystem for real estate professionals.

PropStream stated that users of both platforms will gain access to nationwide data intelligence, lead targeting and a unified outreach platform via voice, email and direct mail, all under one roof. This enables direct communication with property owners, helping users make faster, more informed outreach decisions while enhancing future-ready automation tools to accelerate their deal pipelines.

“We continue to look for ways to add value for our customers across the entire real estate market, and the acquisition of Batch Leads marks another important milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative tools to our customers while focusing on seamless integrations and ease-of-use,” said Fred Eppinger, CEO of Stewart. “By combining these platforms, we will equip real estate professionals with even more tools to easily uncover new opportunities while accelerating their lead pipelines, allowing them to drive better outcomes in a competitive market.”

“This acquisition is about providing the best tools and experience to our customers,” said Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream. “We are empowering real estate professionals with an unparalleled advantage by uniting the robust capabilities of PropStream and Batch Leads into an all-in-one real estate data and lead generation solution, helping investors, agents, and wholesalers close more deals with greater efficiency.”

Learn more at https://www.propstream.com/.