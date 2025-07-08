Earlier this week, RISMedia announced the Top 25 regional finalists for its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate. The program, now in its fourth year, is designed to honor new real estate agents who are achieving extraordinary results in their rookie year.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25 finalists, and those individuals will then compete to become the national winner. The 2025 national Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala on September 4, held during RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., Sept. 3 – 5.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2024 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2023. Here, we take a closer look at the Top 5 Rookie finalists representing the Northeast region.



NORTHEAST FINALISTS



Bryan Coco

Kelly Real Estate Inc.

According to Bryan Coco, to be recognized at any level in the real estate business is an honor, but especially as an agent working in the New York region.



“Real estate is one of the most competitive fields of work, and my region in New York is among (if not) the top-value market globally,” says Coco. “To be recognized among the best agents in the world is truly humbling.”



When it comes to the secret to his rookie-year success, Coco points to those around him.



“Having a great team is the biggest contributing factor to success,” he explains. “The veterans and mentors that I am surrounded by on a daily basis have tremendous experience in all aspects of real estate. No amount of salary or commission is worth the knowledge that I have gained via proximity.”



For Coco, real estate provides him with not just a lucrative career, but an exciting one.



“Every transaction has a different set of variables, circumstances and challenges,” he says. “Being an agent, we are responsible to facilitate, navigate and ultimately transact with all parties smoothly—this ability is what separates good agents from great agents.”



Caroline Coladonato

RE/MAX Ready

For Caroline Coladonato, being named a regional finalist for the Northeast confirms that she made the right career decision.



“Taking a leap of faith entering the real estate industry during an uncertain time and working hard to establish my name and brand has been a challenging and rewarding experience,” says Coladonato. “I am grateful and beyond blessed for my brokers and all of my clients and referrals that helped me to achieve this accomplishment.”



Coladonato explains that her early success in the business is due in large part to her clients in the rental space.



“Utilizing my rental sphere and clients to blossom into larger purchase clients has been one of the largest factors contributing to my success in my rookie year,” she says. “It is crazy to think that a few rental clients and leads turned into million-dollar purchases, and I still pinch myself to make sure this isn’t a dream!”



And for Coladonato, clients are much more than a means to a transaction. They are budding long-term relationships.

“Sometimes I think about how many strangers or new people I’ve met in a given week, and it blows my mind to see how much of a people business this is,” she says. “I have established so many fantastic business relationships that have blossomed into friendships, and there’s truly nothing that compares to those lifelong connections.”



Ambre Theroux

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties

“This past year has been a whirlwind of showings, open houses, curveballs and nonstop learning,” says Ambre Theroux. But at the heart of it all, she adds, is people, and helping them find the right space for their next chapter in life has been the most rewarding aspect of her real estate career thus far.



When it comes to succeeding in her rookie year, Theroux credits her dedication to clients.



“It came down to showing up—every single day—with purpose and persistence,” she explains. “I committed fully to my clients, made quick thinking a habit, and tackled every challenge with heart.



“But behind that drive was something deeper—personal goals I set for the life I’m working hard to create,” adds Theroux. “I’m motivated not just by professional wins, but by the freedom and joy I’m building—the ability to live life on my own terms. That vision kept me focused, even on the toughest days.”



According to Theroux, real estate is never just about the house.



“It’s about the people,” she says. “The stories behind every move, and the next chapter they’re stepping into. Every transaction is personal. Whether it’s helping a first-time buyer take that exciting leap, guiding a growing family into more space or walking alongside someone downsizing from a home filled with decades of memories, I take pride in being the steady, thoughtful presence they can count on.”



Julie Peteritas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

While Julie Peteritas is honored to be named a Rookie of the Year regional finalist, the recognition also validates her reason for becoming a real estate professional.



“Being nominated reminds me why I started in real estate—to serve, to connect and to help people find a place to call home,” says Peteritas. “I’m so grateful for every opportunity, every lesson and every relationship I’ve built along the way thus far.”

Peteritas emphasizes that her rookie-year success would not have been possible with the support of those around her, from her colleagues to her husband.



“From day one, my coworkers and management team have been an incredible source of guidance, encouragement and wisdom,” she says. “Their willingness to answer questions, share their wealth of knowledge and cheer me on made all the difference. I’m beyond grateful to all the people who stood by my side and helped me chase this dream.”



Like many of her rookie peers, Peteritas finds deep fulfillment in helping others on their homeownership journey, whether it’s a first-time homebuyer or someone looking for a fresh start.

“Being trusted with that process is something I will never take for granted,” says Peteritas. “Helping others feel rooted, comfortable and excited about where they live is why I do what I do. It’s more than just real estate for me—it’s about people, connection and belonging.”

Rachel Lacoste

Houlihan Lawrence

For Rachel Lacoste, her path to real estate was far from straightforward.



“My family and I moved during the height of Covid with two kids under 2 and one on the way,” she explains. “I had put my career as a teacher and curriculum developer on pause, fully planning to return, however, life had alternate plans. That same year my daughter was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and my son was born two months premature. I dedicated the next three years to my kids and stepped away from the career I loved so much.”



During this pivotal time, Lacoste reevaluated what was most important in life.



“I took note of what I excelled in and truly loved to do—working with people,” she explains. “I started taking real estate classes on a whim and found myself engrossed in the content. I had always loved numbers, puzzles and people, and here were all three with the added bonus of flexible hours—I was hooked. One year later, I have helped over a dozen families find their forever homes and countless others work through the ups and downs of moving. Being named a Top 5 regional finalist means that the leap of faith I took entering into real estate was the right one.”



Her career as an educator proved to be instrumental in Lacoste’s rookie year.

“I attribute most of my success to the ability to apply my career as an educator and lifelong learner in every meeting, communication and transaction I do,” she says. “Knowing how to read people and meeting them where they are, like I would one of my students, has been a tremendous asset throughout my first year.”

