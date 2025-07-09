Earlier this week, RISMedia announced the Top 25 regional finalists for its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate. The program, now in its fourth year, is designed to honor new real estate agents who are achieving extraordinary results in their rookie year.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25 finalists, and those individuals will then compete to become the national winner. The 2025 national Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala on September 4, held during RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., Sept. 3 – 5.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2024 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2023. Here, we take a closer look at the Top 5 Rookie finalists representing the South.



SOUTHERN FINALISTS



Trent Rogers

Realty Executives Associates

According to Trent Rogers, there is “zero” chance he could have had the success he did in 2024 without a strong network supporting him, from his mentor, broker and team members to his biggest cheerleader, his wife.



The second reason for Rogers’ success in his rookie year was his commitment to staying in touch with clients and customers.



“There are two mottos that resonate in my head the most,” says Rogers. “One is ‘take care of the people, and the money will take care of itself,’ and the other is, ‘the fortune is in the follow up.’ I’ve seen both of these hold true over and over and over again in my sales career.”



A self-proclaimed lifelong dabbler in real estate, Rogers officially entered the business after a career in the luxury automotive industry. His background helped him to quickly excel and also provided him with a true appreciation of the freedom a career in real estate can provide.



“I spent two decades working 50-plus hours a week, and every weekend in a car dealership,” says Rogers. “Once I decided it was time to pursue real estate full time and I got a sense of how freeing a flexible schedule is, there was no going back. I would even go as far as to say that the freedom and flexibility real estate has afforded me was a large factor in my wife and I deciding to have our first child after 16 years together.”



Amanda Bagby

Cherrywood Real Estate

“If you had told this stay at home mom of four that she was going to be a successful real estate agent, she would have laughed,” says Amanda Bagby, describing her status as a Rookie of the Year regional finalist as “surreal.”



“I was in the throes of raising kids when I blinked and they were all in school and needed me just a little bit less,” explains Bagby. “So I decided to take a huge leap of faith and get my license. To be acknowledged for my success feels amazing and makes all the complexities worked through, and deals on the brink of busting that closed, that much sweeter.”



According to Bagby, her success as a rookie would not have been possible without her broker.

“She is available day and night to ensure we have the tools, resources and answers we need to be successful in our career,” she says. “The in-office trainings helped me feel confident as an agent and ensured success when I was put to the test.”

Real estate is a perfect fit for Bagby, who explains that acts of service are her “love language.”



“I love helping the first-time homebuyer find and purchase a home they never thought possible,” says Bagby. “Or helping a couple sell the home they raised their family in. Regardless of who it is, if the move is exciting or sad, making sure the client feels seen and heard is what I am here for.”

Manuel Silva

JPAR – Real Estate

For United States Air Force (USAF) veteran Manuel “Manny” Silva, the USAF core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do have remained central to every aspect of his life.



“I’ve been able to carry those same values into this new chapter in real estate,” he says. “I’m proud that my military background continues to have a positive impact—not just on my life, but in the way I serve and support my clients.”



Silva attributes his leadership experience as Chief Master Sergeant in the USAF—an enlisted rank held by less than 1% of the entire enlisted force—as a critical reason for his early success in real estate.



“As the highest enlisted grade, this role demanded strategic thinking, operational discipline and a deep commitment to serving others,” explains Silva. “Those same skills translated seamlessly into real estate and allowed me to lead with purpose, solve complex problems and deliver exceptional results for my clients.”



Problem-solving, in fact, is what Silva loves most about the real estate business—especially problems that others give up on. “Many of the clients I’ve helped came to me after facing roadblocks with previous agents,” he says. “The complexity and uniqueness of each situation energizes me, and being the one who finally helps make their goal a reality is the most rewarding part of this business.”



Christian Carroll-Moag

The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage

Before Christian Carroll-Moag’s real estate career, he spent 10 years as a critical care nurse and clinical educator, and also worked in medical device sales.

“Moving into real estate represented a new start and new industry for me professionally, but more importantly, the opportunity to blend my experiences caring for others and helping others find a space they can call home,” says Carroll-Moag. “Being honored as a Top 5 regional finalist is a testament to the opportunity that real estate represents to agents and the amazing reward that it can bring with hard work, attention to detail and genuine care for the clients we have the privilege to work with.”



Carroll-Moag fast tracked his real estate success by “setting ambitious quarterly goals and aligning measurable weekly inputs to achieve them.”



“Intentional planning, consistent execution and diligent follow through were essential to my success and ability to experience success,” he says.

“Each transaction represents the opportunity for a new, meaningful relationship to uncover what my client needs next,” he says. “In my rookie year, I’ve had the experience of supporting new clients to make Middle Tennessee home, having acquaintances turn into dinner party friends, and supporting my closest friends to find the perfect home to start a family. While I’m ecstatic to celebrate my rookie year, I’m even more excited to serve my community into the future with a healthy dose of Southern hospitality, laughter and genuine care.”



Kaiser Luebke

RE/MAX Elite

“This past year has been full of growth, late nights and a lot of learning, so to be recognized in this way is incredibly meaningful,” says Kaiser Luebke. “I poured my heart into this new career, and being named a finalist reassures me that the effort and passion I’ve put in is making an impact.”



According to Luebke, the belief others had in her abilities and potential fueled her rookie-year success.



“I’ve had the most amazing mentors and teammates who believed in me even on the days I didn’t believe in myself,” she says. “I also leaned hard into the hustle—showing up, staying curious and giving my clients everything I had. That mix of support and determination made all the difference.”



Like any successful agent, Luebke thrives on the relationship aspect of the real estate business.



“Real estate isn’t just about houses—it’s about people, stories and big life changes,” she says. “Being able to walk alongside someone during such an important time in their life is something I never take for granted. Every closing feels like a celebration, not just of a home, but of a new chapter.”