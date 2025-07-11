The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has announced that its awards program is now open. The NAHB Awards Program highlights the best and brightest in the residential construction industry in a variety of categories.

Applications are now open for the following:

Best in American Living™ Awards — sponsored by SMEG — spotlights the most creative and innovative residential construction projects that redefine excellence for homes and communities around the world representing design, multifamily, offsite construction and remodeling.

Associates of Excellence Awards, acknowledging associate members and builder collaborators for their remarkable contributions to the housing industry on multiple levels.

Custom Home Builder of the Year Award, recognizing custom builders for their innovative achievements, professional leadership and creativity.

Leading Suppliers Council Spark Award, recognizing the most innovative Leading Suppliers Council member of the year.

Professional Women in Building (PWB) Awards, recognizing women in the industry and local PWB councils for outstanding programs, services and contributions to the industry.

The NAHB/Builders Mutual Safety Award for Excellence (SAFE) Awards Program, the home building industry’s only award recognizing professionals who have made successful efforts to advance safety in the industry.

The Nationals? Awards—NAHB’s largest awards competition—celebrating the best in new-home sales and marketing, 55+ housing, global innovation and NAHB Honors.

Young Professional Awards, recognizing young industry professionals who have demonstrated leadership in their careers, their communities and NAHB.

Student Chapters, recognizing the achievements and dedication of student members, faculty advisors and local home builders association members.

The deadline for entries for this year’s awards cycle is October 6.

For more information on the NAHB Awards Program, visit nahb.org/awards.