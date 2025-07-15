Bright MLS has announced a collaboration with Tether RE, a real estate safety and productivity platform.

Bright MLS stated that subscribers will soon have the option to subscribe to Tether RE, a personal safety platform designed specifically for real estate professionals. The MLS is the first in the country to offer Tether RE.

“Having managed and coached agents for many years, unfortunately I saw many be put in uncomfortable or unsafe situations,” said Ted Mucellin, Bright MLS Chief Strategy and Operations Officer. “We are pleased to connect our subscribers to Tether, as we believe it offers a valuable solution for keeping agents safe and connected.”

Tether RE stated it is the only comprehensive safety app created specifically for real estate professionals. The platform includes 24/7 live safety monitoring, reverse phone and address lookups, criminal background checks, SOS and struggle/impact alerts and proximity-based safety timers—all integrated with a suite of productivity tools like mileage tracking, expense logging and smart navigation.

“Offering Tether to Bright MLS subscribers is a huge milestone,” said Vanessa Martin, Co Founder of Tether RE. “Their commitment to agent well-being and their readiness to embrace innovation makes them an ideal collaborator. We’re thrilled to bring our solution to so many agents who deserve peace of mind in the field.”

As part of the Tether subscription, Bright MLS stated that subscribers will receive dedicated onboarding experience and support from both Tether RE and Bright MLS to help them get started.

For more information, visit https://www.brightmls.com/.