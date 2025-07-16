Second Century Ventures (SCV)—the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®—and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced the launch of the REACH Middle East accelerator program, opening applications for the first cohort of companies. Led by real estate technology pioneers Siddiq Farid and Karim Helal, the initiative invites startup companies from all industries to apply for the opportunity to redefine real estate innovation across the region.

REACH Middle East is a curated, eight-month program designed to empower up to 10 high-potential startups with the tools, mentorship and networks needed to scale locally and globally within the real estate industry, as stated in a release. Selected companies will benefit from:

Direct funding and investment: REACH provides seed capital, strategic investor introductions and pathways for follow-on funding

Real world access: Work with major real estate developers, government bodies and facility managers to pilot and commercialize solutions

Expert-led mentorship: Learn from industry veterans, successful founders and global thought leaders in PropTech

Growth opportunities: Unlock curated connections at major industry events, conferences and trade shows to drive market adoption

Global expansion: Plug into REACH’s exclusive global network of over 330 alumni companies

SCV stated that the program is aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033—which aim to add more than $27 billion to Dubai’s economy. Specifically, REACH Middle East complements other major regional tech initiatives such as Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. These programs spotlight digital transformation in real estate and urban development through initiatives like the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund and PropTech-focused programs under NEOM’s innovation hub.

“We are proud to collaborate with REACH Middle East to unlock the potential of real estate tech startups across the region. With Dubai as the starting point, this accelerator will provide unparalleled support to entrepreneurs, fostering solutions that resonate throughout the Middle East and contribute to the global real estate ecosystem,” said Dr. Mahmoud AlBurai, DLD head of Policies and Innovation.

“The MENA region is at the forefront of real estate innovation, and REACH Middle East is committed to empowering startups to solve real-world challenges. Our program bridges cutting-edge technology with practical real estate applications, driving sustainable growth for startups and the industry alike,” added Siddiq Farid, managing director of REACH Middle East.

“REACH offers a unique opportunity for startups to be part of a transformative ecosystem. We encourage ambitious startups to apply to join the next generation of PropTech trailblazers and help shape the future of real estate in the MENA region and beyond,” said Dave Garland, SCV managing partner.

REACH Middle East stated it seeks revenue-generating startups (seed to Series A) intent on expanding into the real estate, construction, sustainability or property management ecosystem using emerging technologies like AI, IoT or blockchain with scalable business models with local and global potential.

Applications are now open and can be submitted at https://www.nar-reach.com/middle-east.