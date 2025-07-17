The latest RISMedia webinar—“The AI Advantage: Future-Proofing Your Real Estate Career”—offered a crash course in artificial intelligence (AI) tools by Michael Thorne, a Vancouver agent and instructor of Buffini & Company’s AI Bootcamp, a 12-month live-training program. The webinar packed vital information and education into a tight 75 minute runtime; Thorne’s stated goal was to offer listeners “a 30,000-foot view of the opportunities that AI presents in our business.” The webinar was sponsored by Buffini & Company.

Key takeaways:

Think you can get away with running your business without using AI? Ask people who thought they wouldn’t need to pivot to embracing the internet back in 1995.

Everyone is essentially a beginner at AI right now—embrace that description and how it inspires you to learn everything you can about the technology.

The next phase of the technology, that will be “disruptive” for businesses, will be “AI agents” that can handle repetitive tasks on their own.

Prompts are essential to get the result you want from an AI; like any conversation or interview, come prepared with follow-up questions.

Treat the AI like an expert to bounce your own ideas off of, keeping a human touch to your business,

Here’s what our esteemed instructor, Michael Thorne, had to say about AI opportunities and best practices:

“AI is a cheat code. This is the famous cheat code from the Konami games in the 1980s. Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, Start or Select. And what this cheat code did was it gave you unlimited lives in very, very difficult games. And that’s really what AI is.”

“A study out of MIT found that professionals like you and me who use (AI) technology were able to reduce time on task by up to 80%. That means what takes you five hours to do takes me one. It also found that the quality of output rose by 40%. That means what takes you five hours takes me one, and my one hour is 40% better than your five.”

“ChatGPT wasn’t built for a specific real estate purpose, or for any purpose for that matter, and that’s our responsibility. Our job is to give it the guardrails on what we’re trying to achieve, and that’s prompting.”

To watch the full webinar, click here.