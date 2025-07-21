Above, Alexandria Smith

When Alexandria Smith saw the real estate industry beginning to shift, she didn’t wait to adapt—she doubled down on her commitment to service. The Richmond, Virginia-based associate broker and team lead with Brent & Legacy at Long & Foster Real Estate knew that thriving in an evolving market meant leading with clarity, structure and heart. That mindset led her straight to Buffini & Company’s Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation.

“I’ve been very impressed with everything that Buffini & Company has produced, so when they announced the CFSP designation, I knew I was going to sign up right away,” says Smith. And the timing couldn’t have been better. With changing dynamics around buyer representation, Smith saw the need for agents to clearly articulate their value. “The CFSP designation prepared me to have thorough onboarding meetings for new clients where they fully understand my services and why they want to work with a full-service real estate agent,” she adds. “The tools and training provided through these courses is something I now use in my business daily.”

Smith isn’t new to the Buffini ecosystem. She’s been a One2One Coaching member for over three years and credits the program with helping her sustain success in a challenging and often solitary profession. “The absolute best thing about One2One Coaching, in my opinion, is that my coach makes me feel like we’re in this together,” she shares. “My success is a shared goal, and I know that my coach isn’t going to let me let myself down.” That level of accountability has been a game-changer for Smith, especially when challenges arise. “I’m able to bring these problems to my coach, and we brainstorm solutions with my RealStrengths personality profile in mind.”

While Smith’s commitment to service, structure and systems has earned her numerous industry accolades—including Top 100 Agent and Gold Team recognition at Long & Foster—for her and her team, the goal is simple: to help more people. “We put our clients’ needs above our own and always choose what’s best for them first,” she says. That mindset shapes everything from communication to appreciation events and community outreach.

Specialization is another key to Smith’s approach. As a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), she brings care and clarity to clients navigating major transitions. The CFSP designation elevates that experience. “It communicates that I’m trained to provide comprehensive support to seniors and their families,” Smith says. “I can show that I offer a clear, well-structured process using resources from the CFSP Toolkit, which I’m able to customize for client presentations and support.”

In a business where market conditions and client expectations are always shifting, Smith says the CFSP program has given her an edge. “The CFSP module on negotiation with Chris Voss was helpful in getting me to look at the way I have conversations with my clients and when working with other agents, and I’ve been using those methods in many interactions since, especially ones that are difficult,” says Smith, who has also embraced newer tools, thanks to the AI module with Michael Thorne. “It showed me how much more I could do with these tools to free up my time to be even more present for my clients.” Another favorite? Will Guidara’s Unreasonable Hospitality, which inspired a total revamp of her client gifting strategy.

At the core of everything Smith does is a belief in full-service real estate—and the systems, coaching and mindset that make it sustainable. “When your goal is to serve others at the highest levels, people want to work with you and refer you over and over again,” she concludes.

For more information, visit https://www.buffini.com/cfsp.