Rayse, a real estate transparency platform launched in 2024, has announced the expansion of its product line to now include a new seller-facing module designed specifically for listing agents and their seller clients. The addition supports Rayse’s mission to help agents demonstrate their value while enhancing transparency for consumers throughout the real estate transaction, the company stated.



Since its debut, Rayse has been rapidly adopted by MLSs, associations, brokerages and real estate teams nationwide, the company noted. Most recently the company said five Multiple Listing Services with over 139,000 real estate agents have committed to covering the cost of Rayse for all their members, citing the platform’s proven ability to increase consumer trust and improve the agent-client experience.

“Rayse is transforming the way agents communicate their value,” said Andy Fegley, CEO of Phoenix REALTORS®. “Our members are thrilled to have a tool that not only supports transparency but also deepens the relationship between agents and clients during one of the most important financial decisions of their lives.”



According to a release, Rayse’s buyer-side platform initially gained traction after publishing a study revealing that 46% of homebuyers believed their agent spent less than 15 hours on their transaction—when in reality, agents perform over 200 tasks totaling 80-100 hours of work. With the introduction of the seller-facing platform, the company says it is shining a light on the unseen value of real estate professionals by providing a new nationwide survey of homesellers, finding that 51% believed their agent spent less than 20 hours listing and selling their home. Interestingly enough, the same survey group overwhelmingly expressed the need for more transparency:



96% said it was important for their agent to provide real-time updates via text or app

82% said they would find value in a tool that showed what their agent was doing behind the scenes



Notable from the survey: 64% surveyed said they would be willing to pay their agent more for that level of visibility, with another 25% indicating they might pay their agent more.



This demand signals a growing shift in consumer expectations—and a major opportunity for agents to differentiate themselves, Rayse stated.



“Our mission has always been to elevate the role of the agent and give them the tools to clearly communicate their value,” said James Dwiggins, co-founder and co-CEO of Rayse. “This seller version is a natural next step, and the early response has been incredible. Agents now have one centralized place to log and share all the activity—marketing, offers, updates—keeping clients informed and confident every step of the way.”



The company said Rayse’s seller version launches just as several more major MLSs are preparing to roll out the platform as a core benefit to their members in the coming months. With both buyer and seller products now in the market, Rayse says it is positioned to offer a foundational layer of trust and transparency in the modern real estate experience.

