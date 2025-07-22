Remember the frenetic real estate pace from 2020 to 2023? Buyers, chasing low interest rates, often waived contingencies like home inspections to secure properties. During this period, an estimated 20.88 million existing homes were sold. Of these, approximately 18% to 30% involved offers where buyers waived inspections. This means 3.76 million to 6.26 million homes sold during the boom likely contain potential undiagnosed issues.

Fast forward to mid-2025: with mortgage rates around 6.72%, the ripple effects are clear. Deals are increasingly falling through, not due to financing, but from fundamental property issues surfacing during more scrutinized home inspections.

During the pandemic boom, homes sold “as-is,” leaving a backlog of unaddressed defects. Now, in a balanced market, buyers are cautious. Facing elevated borrowing costs and more options, they’re less inclined to overlook deferred maintenance. This leads to a notable rise in post-inspection deal cancellations. Repair issues are a leading cause of sales falling through, contributing to as much as 37% of contract terminations.

For today’s astute real estate professionals, a key differentiator is a proactive stance through comprehensive pre-listing home inspections. This is a strategic investment. Inspecting before listing provides invaluable insights into a home’s true condition, empowering sellers to make repairs or price accurately. This proactive approach protects the time, effort, and marketing resources agents invest from unforeseen flaws.

The impact on your bottom line

When transactions collapse due to unaddressed home issues, it directly impacts commissions. An average real estate commission is around 5.44%. On a median-priced home of $416,900, that’s about $22,690 total commission. In top markets, commissions can exceed $40,000. If a deal fails due to repair issues and the property is relisted without corrective action, a price reduction often follows, directly diminishing commissions. Worse, seller frustration can lead to a lost listing, making all prior efforts unrecouped.

Innovative solutions for a balanced market

While few sellers have ready cash for pre-listing repairs, innovative programs offer vital support. These solutions provide upfront funding for necessary repairs, with repayment deferred until settlement. This “fix now, pay later” model frees seller capital, enabling crucial enhancements. These programs typically involve a soft credit pull, and some even qualify sellers with low credit, profoundly enhancing the agent’s value proposition: “I’ll get an inspection, fix those deal-killers, and you’ll get the highest price possible – with a far lower chance of the deal failing due to inspection issues.”

In a market valuing transparency and quality, pre-listing inspections combined with accessible repair financing is the definitive formula for agents and sellers. It benefits homeowners and critically secures the invaluable efforts and commissions of real estate professionals.

