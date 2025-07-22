Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced that listing and negotiation platform Final Offer has joined its Solutions Group program. Final Offer allows listing agents to disclose their seller’s preferred terms, timeline and provide clarity around the listing strategy, while ensuring buyer agents and their motivated buyers receive real-time alerts when offers are made so they can make informed, data-driven decisions.

Final Offer unlocks agents’ opportunities for pre-market exposure, real-time demand signals and offer management in a single workflow, per a press release from LeadingRE.

“In an industry founded on relationships, communications and trust, and with agents at the heart of the offer and negotiation process, Final Offer was built to resolve the problems in how real estate negotiations work while giving all parties more clarity and real-time information when it matters most,” said Tim Quirk, co-founder of Final Offer. “We are thrilled to join the LeadingRE Solutions Group network, expand our relationships across the industry, and extend the Final Offer platform to the top brokerages and agents leading residential real estate.

“We partnered early with Final Offer because they’re not afraid to challenge the status quo,” said Justin Levitch, president of LeadingRE member RLAH @properties. “They listen, innovate and bring fresh thinking to the industry, which has given our brokerage and agents valuable tools to secure more deals and stand out as sharper, higher-skilled practitioners.”

“Final Offer keeps agents at the heart of the offer and negotiation process, while providing consumers with the clarity they’re looking for,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “Their platform provides brokerages with the ability to stand out in a competitive marketplace, promoting transparency and trust between agents and their clients. We’re delighted to welcome them into our Solutions Group program.”

