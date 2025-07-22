Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) has announced the launch of Finding Homes—the bilingual, voice-activated home search experience. The new platform allows consumers—including those with visual impairments, mobility limitations and other accessibility needs—to search for real estate listings using speech.

Finding Homes, developed by Lundy Inc., is a voice-enabled home search tool that works in both English and Spanish, according to a release. It lets users search for property listings from the multiple listing service marketplace through any Alexa-enabled device or app.

“The introduction of Finding Homes is about meeting buyers and sellers where they are—whether they’re visually impaired, have accessibility needs, or simply prefer voice interaction,” said Justin Haag, president and CEO of NWMLS. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and innovation in real estate.”

NWMLS noted that Finding Homes understands natural speech and delivers listings tailored to buyers’ needs. A few examples of hypothetical voice prompts might include:

“I want a house with a big yard and a quiet office in Bellingham.”

“We need something near a park for our kids in Tacoma or Seattle.”

“What does the house look like? Does the kitchen have granite countertops?”

“Find houses with two bedrooms that are eligible for the Down Payment Resources program.”

“Finding Homes turns the home search into a natural, conversational experience. You ask, it listens—and returns homes that match your life, not just your filters,” said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy, Inc. “Northwest MLS is at the forefront of making home search inclusive and intelligent.”

For more information about Finding Homes and more, visit www.nwmls.com.