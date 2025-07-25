Home sellers saw a slight increase in profit margins in the second quarter of this year, according to a report from ATTOM Data. The first quarter of 2025 had a 48.9% profit margin nationwide, while ATTOM reports that the profit margin rose to 50% for the second quarter. This coincides with their previous report that May is the best month to sell your home.

Yet this year’s profit margins continue to be a stark contrast to the 64.3% in the spring of 2022.

With the slight growth in profit for homeowners, ATTOM notes that the latest tick-up is a sign that historically high home prices can continue to rise. They report the median national sales price for single-family homes and condos rose 5.4% from the previous quarter, and came out at a record high of $369,000.

“We saw historically high home prices last quarter, but even so, we didn’t see a big jump in seller profits,” said ATTOM CEO Rob Barber. “That’s a measure of the fact that home prices have been very high for a number of years now.”

While up from last quarter, home sale profits have decreased over the course of the last year for 78.8% of metropolitan areas analyzed. Various cities in Florida, including Sarasota, Punta Gorda and Naples saw drops of at least 20% in home sale profits. Ocala experienced the worst drop from 97.6% to 61.8%.

As for metropolitan areas, the largest annual decrease in profit margins came in Las Vegas, Nevada, dropping from 60.6% to 46.9%, according to ATTOM. Jacksonville, Florida, also saw a decrease of about 13.4%.

Some locations saw a dramatic increase in profits over the years. Sellers for single-family homes and condos in Hilo, Hawaii, had the largest annual increase in median profit margins, jumping from 41.4% to 65.7%.

Honolulu saw an annual increase of 5.5%, the highest out of all large metros (population of over 1 million) that ATTOM analyzed.

Texas and other southern states lagged behind. New Orleans, Louisiana, has the lowest home sale profit margin at 20.5%. San Antonio, Texas, also struggles at 24.7% with Houston, Austin and Dallas not far behind.

Raw profits were down slightly overall, despite the increase in prices, lower by 5.6% from a year ago, at $123,000.

As a whole, California sellers experienced the highest raw profit for home sales. San Jose homeowners had a raw profit of around $830,000. Other cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego all had typical home sale profits above $350,000.

ATTOM reports that all-cash transactions for home sales have decreased nationwide, dropping about 3.2% from last quarter but about the same from last year. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sits at the top of the market with 70.6%. Lender-owned sales—homes sold by banks or other financial institutions—are holding steady. They accounted for 1.3% of all sales nationwide. This is down from 1.5% in the previous quarter and 1.4% last year.

Overall, the sales price for single-family homes and condos continues to rise, reaching nearly $370,000 in 2025. The change from quarter to quarter remains somewhat steady, but the annual home price appreciation has dropped to about 2.5%.

“While profit margins aren’t going up significantly, they’re still sitting at pretty good levels,” Barber said. “The median home sale last quarter netted a 50% profit, whereas in the years right before the pandemic, the typical seller was netting around 30%.”

For the full report, see ATTOM Data.