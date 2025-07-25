The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has announced the appointment of Leslie Nettleford-Freeman as its associate general counsel, vice president of Legal Affairs and Brand Protection, a new position on NAR’s Legal Team. A nationally recognized trademark protection expert and seasoned legal executive, Nettleford-Freeman brings over two decades of experience in intellectual property, brand enforcement and strategic legal leadership to the role.

“Leslie’s deep expertise in intellectual property law and her innovative approach to brand protection make her the ideal leader to champion the REALTOR® trademark, reinforcing its unique value for both the professionals who carry it and the consumers who rely on it,” said NAR CEO Nykia Wright.

Prior to joining NAR, Nettleford-Freeman served as Associate General Counsel at AARP, according to a release. Her efforts included shutting down fraudulent websites and unauthorized entities claiming to offer AARP discounts or partnerships, including one case where she dismantled a network of over 50 domain names misusing the AARP trademark. Under her leadership, AARP built a cross-departmental brand protection team to respond quickly to emerging threats and protect seniors from scams and misuse of the brand. Beyond enforcement, Nettleford-Freeman provided extensive internal training, developing intellectual property programs to educate AARP staff on copyright and trademark compliance, licensing practices and risk mitigation.

NAR stated that Nettleford-Freeman’s appointment underscores its commitment to ensuring that the Realtor® brand continues to represent the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and expertise.

“Leslie’s strategic vision and proven track record will compliment NAR’s existing efforts, allowing the NAR Legal Team to elevate its trademark defense and education work so that the REALTOR® brand is recognized and used properly by consumers and professionals,” said Jon Waclawski, NAR’s general counsel and SVP of Legal.

“I am honored to join NAR and look forward to contributing to the stewardship of one of the most respected trademarks in business,” said Nettleford-Freeman. “Protecting theREALTOR® brand is not just about legal enforcement—it’s about preserving the trust and professionalism that our members represent.”

Nettleford-Freeman will officially start at NAR on Aug. 4.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.